Why security planning matters in modern dredging and port works

Security is all too often treated as a purely compliance-driven exercise. This isn’t advisable in any industry, but it is particularly damaging for those that fall under critical infrastructure frameworks. Ports, and, by extension, the dredging operations that maintain and expand shipping lanes, are the backbone of global trade, underpinning essential supply lines.

Security threats and workplace distributions therefore carry repercussions that extend far beyond any individual location, and facilitate a response that goes beyond passive monitoring and reactive measures. Both the US Coast Guard and the International Maritime Organization stress the importance of preventative measures and informed responses that allow critical operations to continue undisturbed. Balancing safety, continuity and compliance is only possible through strategic security planning.

The complicated risk profile of maritime sites

Though ports and dredging sites are, at least on paper, completely different in their construction, function and security needs, there is more overlap than there first appears. Both are largely exposed to and concerned with aquatic traffic, and feature shifting work zones with frequent transfers of sensitive cargo and equipment. These common vulnerabilities are important to recognize; however, the essential considerations lie in the differences between them.

Dredging sites are dynamic by nature, with no easily defined perimeter and access points that move as the work progresses. Their remote location and high-value equipment, such as pipelines and booster pumps, make them an attractive target for thieves, who can use walkways or open waterways to gain entry. Work can take place in high-traffic areas, and require multiple teams and contractors to come and go under tight deadlines, making it difficult to verify credentials or establish baseline movement patterns.

Effective security is made challenging by this fluidity, as teams must account for environmental factors, such as low visibility and adverse weather, and for both land-based and waterside threats in their planning.

Ports benefit from concrete barriers and fixed locations, but are much easier to access. Their static construction means that cargo, supplies and machinery are typically held in predictable locations. Given their immense size and higher footfall, it is clear that they, too, require adaptive and predictive security measures in line with guidance from The World Association of Waterborne Transport Infrastructure.

Why planning matters for port and dredging security

International frameworks ranging from the IMO to the ISPS support the idea that security planning is about more than just documentation. Ports and dredging sites must define how they prevent unauthorized access, protect their assets and report and respond to breaches, while maintaining functional continuity. Translating these criteria into practical, day-to-day measures is where security planning proves its worth.

The first stage, the risk assessment, is among the most complex due to the already established intricacies of ports and dredging sites. The UN's Review of Maritime Transport 2024 defines both the scale of potential threats and the interconnectedness of the supply lines they impact. While cascading failures from global conflicts and changing regulations play a role in security planning, it’s best to start with a localized examination before crafting contingencies for global conflict or regulatory shifts.

After that comes implementation, where theory and everyday practice meet. Chief among the systems in need of upgrading will no doubt be surveillance systems. At dredging sites where manual security presence is not always feasible, and at ports where eyelines can be obscured by buildings, vehicles, and containers, visibility is a key concern.

Conventional cameras are typically designed for controlled environments, not the harsh conditions found in marine and industrial settings. Heat, salt water and wind corrode electronics, and the presence of hazardous materials, such as stored fuel and flammable gases, means devices not purpose-built for the job only weaken the overall security posture.

Coastal surveillance systems address these vulnerabilities through rugged construction and intelligence-forward operations. They are designed in line with ATEX and IECEx regulatory frameworks for deployment in volatile environments, giving security teams a real-time view of sensitive areas without exposing themselves to risk.

Modern CCTV is anchored in analytics, and those designed for maritime spaces are no different. Object detection algorithms scan footage as it is captured, even under total darkness. Automatic alerting keeps teams aware of potential threats before they can escalate, without the need for constant manual monitoring. Research from the University of Split in Croatia and Chungnam National University in Korea has shown that cameras can track maritime traffic with greater accuracy than systems that rely solely on AIS data, thereby enhancing situational awareness for both maritime and land approaches.

A continuous process of improvement

Effective security planning is recursive and non-linear. Implementing intelligent, integrated monitoring tools will reveal further vulnerabilities, especially in dynamic, multi-stage processes such as dredging operations, thereby creating opportunities for proactive risk management.

Framed like this, security planning demonstrates its strategic value. Coastal surveillance systems and broader network integration function as enablers of continuity, workforce safety and long-term resilience, beyond whatever regulatory boxes they tick.