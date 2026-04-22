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New Wave Media

April 22, 2026

Leonardo DRS Selects Sea Machines' STORMRUNNER AUSV For Maritime Counter-UAS Solution

© Sea Machines Robotics

© Sea Machines Robotics

Sea Machines Robotics announced that Leonardo DRS has selected their new eight-meter offshore class of autonomous unmanned surface vessel (AUSV) developed for the defense-market to demonstrate their maritime mission equipment package (M-MEP) for counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) missions. 

Purpose-built for autonomous maritime patrols and interdiction, STORMRUNNER is powered by Sea Machines’ SM300-SP Autonomous Command and Control system, delivering high endurance, speed, and payload capacity for complex maritime missions. With a 40+ knot top speed, 700+ nautical mile endurance, and modular payload bay, STORMRUNNER provides a durable platform for advanced mission systems such as the Leonardo DRS M-MEP. STORMRUNNER is built from 100% high density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic.

Countering unmanned aerial systems have become a growing and immediate requirement for defense forces particularly in the maritime domain across the globe, notably the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, and Baltic. Adversaries increasingly employ UAVs to surveil, disrupt, or threaten business and naval operations.  By combining proven C-UAS mission equipment packages from Leonardo DRS with Sea Machines' STORMRUNNER AUSV, naval commanders gain the ability to detect, tract, and neutralize aerial threats at sea, without placing sailors or high value maritime assets at risk.

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