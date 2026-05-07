 
New Wave Media

May 7, 2026

NOAA Awards $21.6m for Uncrewed Systems Supporting Mapping, Charting

Uncrewed maritime systems developed to be used with NOAA's new charting and mapping vessels will complement traditional seafloor mapping methods. (Image credit: Courtesy of Chance Maritime Technologies)

Uncrewed maritime systems developed to be used with NOAA's new charting and mapping vessels will complement traditional seafloor mapping methods. (Image credit: Courtesy of Chance Maritime Technologies)

NOAA has announced a $21,600,909 million award for the purchase of uncrewed marine systems to be used on new charting and mapping vessels being built for the agency. This will support NOAA’s mission to deliver tools and information to help mariners safely transport the $2.3 trillion worth of cargo that comes in and out of the nation’s ports and harbors. The contract was awarded to Chance Maritime Technologies from Lafayette, Louisiana for up to eight total systems over five years. 

The new systems offer a spectrum of command and control options. These include direct operator control, supervised control with semi-autonomous capabilities like collision avoidance and dynamic course tracking, and, for certain circumstances, fully autonomous operations. The collaborative design of the vessels and uncrewed marine systems ensure that NOAA is compliant with regulations and help to ensure safe operations. 

In 2025, NOAA hosted the keel-layings for two new charting and mapping vessels to expand the NOAA fleet. The uncrewed systems will be used on those vessels, Surveyor and Navigator, to complement traditional seafloor mapping methods. The systems will also be equipped to support other data collection efforts such as fisheries acoustic surveys.

“NOAA is uniquely positioned to leverage cutting edge maritime technology to efficiently collect data in some of the ocean’s most challenging regions,” said Rear Adm. Chad M. Cary, NOAA Corps director and NOAA Marine and Aviation Operations assistant administrator. “Teaming these systems with Surveyor and Navigator achieves a major waypoint on the charted course to building the hybrid fleet of the future.”

NOAA Marine and Aviation Operations manages and operates NOAA's fleet of 15 research and survey ships and 10 specialized environmental data-collecting aircraft. Operated and maintained by civilians and NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps officers, this fleet is one of the nation's largest dedicated to federal research. The vessels, which range from large oceanographic research vessels to smaller charting ships, support a wide range of marine activities, including fisheries surveys, nautical charting, and ocean and marine studies.

Related News

CorPower C4 wave energy device (Credit: CorPower Ocean)

Op-Ed: Why Wave Energy Must Be the UK’s Next Great Green Frontier

The following article is an op-ed piece from CorPower Ocean, UK Marine Energy Council, Ocean Energy Europe and Professor Henry Jeffrey…

Credit: Unsplash

Why security planning matters in modern dredging and port works

Security is all too often treated as a purely compliance-driven exercise. This isn’t advisable in any industry, but it is…

(Credit: Elia)

European TSOs Explore Joint Approach to Offshore Cable Infrastructure

European transmission system operators (TSOs) have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore cooperation on offshore…

Offshore installation of the OTEC prototype at PLOCAN in Gran Canaria, Spain (Credit: Global OTEC)

UK Firm Installs Floating OTEC Prototype in Atlantic Ocean

UK-based Global OTEC has installed a floating ocean thermal energy conversion (OTEC) prototype off the Canary Island in Spain.The…

(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean to Install Inter-Array Cables at Taiwan’s Offshore Wind Farm

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has secured a contract to support installation of inter-array cables at the TPC offshore…

A view on Palavas-les-Flots coastline with waves. © Lineup Ocean

Lineup Ocean’s SURFREEF Project in Palavas-les-Flots

The Mediterranean coastline faces significant ecological and economic challenges. The Gulf of Lion, which has been studied…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Future of Sonar Processing
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news