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April 23, 2026

European TSOs Explore Joint Approach to Offshore Cable Infrastructure

(Credit: Elia)

(Credit: Elia)

European transmission system operators (TSOs) have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore cooperation on offshore cable infrastructure in the North Sea.

The agreement aims to improve the affordability, efficiency and reliability of Europe’s electricity system as offshore wind capacity grows.

The operators - Elia, Energinet, 50Hertz and TenneT - will investigate collaboration for at least one year, including sharing knowledge on repair procedures, spare parts, fault detection and available vessels and equipment.

The initiative is open to other transmission system operators within the Offshore TSO Collaboration group, which may join at a later stage.

Subsea high-voltage cables are becoming increasingly critical as offshore wind capacity expands and interconnection between countries increases, the companies said, noting that disruptions could have economic and social impacts.

The cooperation will be organized through four working groups focused on repair logistics, spare parts and equipment, fault detection and legal and financial frameworks.

“With the growth of offshore wind, the reliability of our subsea cables is becoming increasingly crucial. By joining forces with fellow TSOs, we are both improving the operational robustness of the network and ensuring that we deploy resources more intelligently and can respond faster when it matters. This cooperation is in the interest of all of Europe,” said Frédéric Dunon, Elia’s Chief Executive.

The companies said the initiative could lead to more structured cooperation if the initial phase demonstrates benefits.

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