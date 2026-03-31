Teledyne Marine Wins UK Royal Navy Contract for AUVs and Floats ​

Teledyne Marine, part of Technologies Incorporated, has announced that it has been awarded a contract by the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) in support of the Royal Navy’s Future Maritime Data Gathering (FMDG) - Persistent Oceanographic Data Collect, strengthening the Royal Navy’s oceanographic and environmental data collection capabilities.

Under this contract, Teledyne will supply numerous autonomous ocean observing systems, including Sentinel and Slocum gliders, APEX floats, and associated services, enabling the Royal Navy to expand its fleet of advanced unmanned technologies to collect high-quality oceanographic data in support of operational planning, maritime safety, and defense activities, directly supporting Atlantic Bastion.

Under the FMDG program, Teledyne’s systems will deliver long-endurance data collection from complex and remote maritime environments, providing the Royal Navy with actionable and reliable environmental intelligence. The program builds on the Royal Navy’s use of Teledyne Slocum gliders since 2015 and reinforces the growing role of unmanned systems in Royal Navy and NATO naval operations. According to the Royal Navy’s Direct award justification “Teledyne remains the only supplier able to guarantee seamless interoperability, security compliance, and mission readiness into the Current RN Glider Fleet.”

Since 2015, Teledyne has supported the Royal Navy’s oceanographic and environmental monitoring requirements through Slocum gliders, APEX floats and Gavia autonomous systems designed to operate reliably in demanding operational conditions. Teledyne’s unmanned systems are widely used by naval, commercial, and scientific organizations worldwide for ocean observation and environmental data collection.