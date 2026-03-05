 
March 5, 2026

General Dynamics Mission Systems Continues Support of Trident II Strategic Weapon System with New Contract

Delivering full life cycle support and next-generation fire control systems for strategic deterrence. © General Dynamics Mission Systems

Delivering full life cycle support and next-generation fire control systems for strategic deterrence. © General Dynamics Mission Systems

General Dynamics Mission Systems announced that it was awarded a cost plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee follow-on contract with an initial order value of $255 million as the prime integrator for the Trident II Fire Control System (FCS). Under the fiscal year 2026 FCS omnibus contract, General Dynamics will continue to provide full life cycle and operational support for all deployed Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) FCSs, as well as continue the development, production and installation for all new Columbia-class SSBN FCSs through 2032. The contract, awarded in January, includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $740 million.

General Dynamics Mission Systems supports the Navy’s shipbuilding priority with FCS development, production, sparing and installation activities for three Columbia-class hulls along with additional labs and trainers kits. Continuous development for the Trident II D5 Life Extension 2 (D5LE2) FCS will occur under this contract, as well.

Work will be performed in Pittsfield, Massachusetts (87%); Bangor, Washington (1%); Kings Bay, Georgia (1%); Loanhead, Midlothian, United Kingdom (4%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (3%); Groton, Connecticut (3%); and Quonset Point, Rhode Island (2%). If all options are exercised, work will continue until December 2032.

Greenland's Seaweed Stores Carbon in the Deep Ocean
