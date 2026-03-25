DOF Gets Subsea Cable Replacement Job by Norway’s Statnett

DOF Group has been awarded a contract by Norway’s transmission system operator Statnett for the replacement of high-voltage subsea power cables in Ofotfjorden, northern Norway.

The contract, classified by DOF as substantial with a value between $25 million and $50 million, covers the partial removal of ageing cables between Lødingen and Barøya and the installation of four new 170 kV submarine cables bundled with fibre optic lines.

The installation campaign will involve cable laying in water depths ranging from 10 meters to 450 meters.

Main offshore execution is scheduled between May and September 2027 and is expected to take around 40 days, using a high-capacity construction vessel from DOF’s fleet.

Preparatory work, including surveys, logistics and onshore activities, will be carried out throughout 2026 and 2027.

“We are proud that Statnett has placed its confidence in DOF for this critical infrastructure project. The Ofotfjorden cable replacement is a comprehensive scope that plays directly to our strengths: engineering capability, subsea execution, and seamless integration of vessels, equipment, and our specialist teams.

“This award reinforces our track record within power cable installation and demonstrates the market’s trust in DOF as a reliable partner for complex subsea operations. We look forward to working closely with Statnett to deliver a safe, efficient, and high-quality project for Norway’s electricity network,” said Mons S. Aase, DOF Group’s CEO.