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April 16, 2026

DeepOcean, Woodside Wrap Up Dual-Scope Subsea Survey at Sangomar Field

(Credit: DeepOcean)

(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean and Woodside Energy have completed a combined subsea inspection and 3D scanning campaign at the Sangomar field offshore Senegal.

The campaign covered 69 subsea structures, including 17 subsea trees, using a methodology that allows inspection and 3D scanning to be performed simultaneously.

DeepOcean said the approach enabled the work to be completed in slightly more than half the time required for two separate operations, while increasing the amount of data collected.

The work used remotely operated vehicles equipped with scanning systems and software to generate digital 3D models of subsea assets using photogrammetry techniques.

The complete package consisted of inspection engineers, ROV pilots, ROVs equipped with specialized scanning equipment, data processing software that enables use of computer-aided drawings (CAD), ROV footage and sonar, digital twin, and proprietary subsea 3D Imaging software that converts the data to real 3D Models.

Operated by Woodside, Sangomar deepwater oil field is located about 100 km south of Dakar. It started production in June 2024.

“Completing an inspection routine and 3D scanning of subsea infrastructure have historically been performed in two separate ROV operations.

“However, we have developed a remotely supported holistic system that allows us to conduct both operations simultaneously – enabling us to cut vessel days and costs for the operator. We are really pleased that Woodside wanted to trial the solution and of course the successful result,” said Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

“We are constantly looking for solutions that enhance the efficiency and quality of our subsea operations.

“DeepOcean’s dual-scope approach has delivered meaningful gains by reducing offshore time while providing richer data across the Sangomar field. This kind of innovation supports safer, more informed decision-making for future inspection and maintenance activities, and we’re pleased to see the benefits realized at scale,” added Ben Witton, Sangomar Subsea Lead at Woodside.

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