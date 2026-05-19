 
New Wave Media

May 19, 2026

Eco Wave Power to Explore AI-Driven Wave Energy Optimization

(Credit: Eco Wave Power)

(Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Eco Wave Power, via its U.S. subsidiary, has joined NVIDIA’s Inception program as the wave energy company explores artificial intelligence (AI) applications for renewable energy infrastructure and energy management systems.

Eco Wave Power U.S. will gain access to NVIDIA developer tools, technical resources, training and ecosystem support through the program.

The company said it is evaluating the use of AI across several areas of its wave energy operations, including real-time optimization of energy generation, predictive maintenance, digital twin modeling, ocean and weather data analysis, and energy management for coastal and port infrastructure.

Eco Wave Power U.S. is expected to serve as the company’s central hub for AI-related initiatives and intelligent infrastructure development across its global projects.

The company is also advancing discussions on research and development collaborations with academic institutions, including universities in Florida, as well as other technology and infrastructure stakeholders.

“Infrastructure supporting artificial intelligence requires massive amounts of electricity, and we believe renewable energy generation must evolve alongside it.

“By joining the NVIDIA Inception program through our U.S. subsidiary, we aim to accelerate the development of intelligent energy management capabilities and explore opportunities at the intersection of renewable energy infrastructure and AI-driven energy demand,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Wave Power.

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