 
New Wave Media

May 18, 2026

Viridien Kicks Off Multi-Client OBN Survey in North Sea’s Frigg Area

Map showing the location of the new Frigg OBN survey project (Credit: Viridien Earth Data)

Map showing the location of the new Frigg OBN survey project (Credit: Viridien Earth Data)

Viridien has launched a dense multi-client ocean bottom node (OBN) survey survey in the Frigg area of the Central Noth Sea.

The survey area covers 645 km2, straddling the UK and Norwegian sectors, with the final processed deliverables expected to be available in the third quarter of 2027.

As an OBN imaging specialist, Viridien will apply its proprietary OBN processing and imaging technologies, including Time-Lag Full-Waveform Inversion, to the new survey.

The resulting dataset will deliver enhanced resolution and structural definition across the region’s complex geology and reservoirs. The survey, supported by industry funding, will add to Viridien’s growing multi-client OBN library in the North Sea.

“The start of this new survey highlights Viridien’s long-term commitment to the North Sea and to supporting our clients with high-quality multi-client data programs.

“Our extensive experience in the area, combined with our proven OBN imaging technologies, positions us to deliver valuable new insights for infrastructure-led exploration across this important cross-border region,” said Dechun Lin, Head of Earth Data, Viridien.

Related News

(Credit: NextGeo)

NextGeo Scores $11.7M Mediterranean Subsea Job

Italian offshore services provider Next Geosolutions (NextGeo) has been awarded a contract worth about $11.7 million (€10…

(Credit: SLB OneSubsea)

OneSubsea Brings Envirex Subsea Business Under Its Wing

OneSubsea, a joint venture backed by SLB, Aker Solutions, and Subsea7, has completed the acquisition of the subsea business…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS to Embark on OBN Survey Job in Gulf of America

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has secured an ultra-high resolution OBN contract in the Gulf of America.A deep-water…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Scores Multi-Client 3D Survey in Norwegian North Sea

Energy data and intelligence TGS has secured a new multi-client 3D streamer acquisition and processing project in the Åsta…

Illustration (Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater to Sell SW Baret for Conversion to Source Vessel

Shearwater Geoservices has agreed to sell the vessel SW Baret to an undisclosed buyer for conversion into a dedicated source…

(Credit: Helix Energy Solutions)

Helix, Hornbeck Merger to Form ‘Premier’ Offshore Services Company

Helix Energy Solutions and Hornbeck Offshore Services have agreed to combine in an all-stock transaction to create an integrated…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Products Roundup
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Second Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news