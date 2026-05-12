 
New Wave Media

May 12, 2026

OneSubsea Brings Envirex Subsea Business Under Its Wing

(Credit: SLB OneSubsea)

(Credit: SLB OneSubsea)

OneSubsea, a joint venture backed by SLB, Aker Solutions, and Subsea7, has completed the acquisition of the subsea business of Norway-based Envirex Group.

The transaction expands OneSubsea’s access to Envirex’s specialized technologies and supports the continued development and deployment of innovative subsea solutions, including umbilical-less and wireless systems.

Customers will benefit from a wider technology portfolio and more consistent global support, the company said.

“This acquisition is an important milestone for SLB OneSubsea and expands our ability to meet growing market demand for next-generation subsea solutions. With the addition of Envirex’s specialized technologies we are well positioned to deliver greater reliability, flexibility and value to our customers,” said Mads Hjelmeland, chief executive officer of SLB OneSubsea.

Related News

(Credit: TGS)

TGS to Embark on OBN Survey Job in Gulf of America

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has secured an ultra-high resolution OBN contract in the Gulf of America.A deep-water…

(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Carries Out First Onshore-Managed Subsea Intervention

DeepOcean has completed its first subsea intervention project with offshore operational leadership managed from shore, carrying…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Scores Multi-Client 3D Survey in Norwegian North Sea

Energy data and intelligence TGS has secured a new multi-client 3D streamer acquisition and processing project in the Åsta…

(Credit: JDR Cable Systems)

JDR Nets Subsea Umbilicals Deal for Australian Gas Project

Amplitude Energy has awarded a contract to JDR Cable Systems to supply subsea control umbilicals for its East Coast Supply Project offshore Victoria…

(Credit: IQIP)

IQIP, EnBW, Vattenfall to Test Low-Noise Offshore Monopile Installation

IQIP, EnBW and Vattenfall have announced plans to carry out a full-scale offshore monopile installation using EQ-Piling technology…

(Credit: Elia)

European TSOs Explore Joint Approach to Offshore Cable Infrastructure

European transmission system operators (TSOs) have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore cooperation on offshore…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Impact Subsea's ISS360 Series Redefines Compact Sonar
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news