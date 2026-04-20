TGS Extends Multi-Year OBN Engagement in Gulf of America

Data and intelligence firm TGS has extended the ongoing multi-year proprietary Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) acquisition contract in the Gulf of America.

TGS said the OBN acquisition contract has been extended for three more years.

“This continuation of a long-term commitment from a major producer in the Gulf of America and strategic customer reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence and highlights our ability to adapt to evolving industry priorities.

“Through our continued service quality and commitment to operating safely and sustainably, we will continue to support the industry to maximize the potential of existing developments,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS.