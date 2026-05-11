TGS to Embark on OBN Survey Job in Gulf of America

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has secured an ultra-high resolution OBN contract in the Gulf of America.

A deep-water crew is scheduled to mobilize early June 2026, according to the company.

"We are very pleased to secure this ultra-high resolution OBN contract. This is part of a long-term agreement and as such we have worked extensively together with our client on survey design solutions.

“This award shows the value the long-term agreement has for both our client and TGS, reducing planning time, ensuring availability and applying new technology. The long-term agreement ensures that the same crew which the client used before, will execute the work, ensuring continuity from an HSEQ and operational perspective,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.