 
New Wave Media

May 27, 2026

Davie and Kraken Team Up on Autonomous Vessels

Source: Davie Shipbuilding

Source: Davie Shipbuilding

Québec-based Davie and UK-based Kraken Technology Group have announced a strategic collaboration to establish Canadian production, integration and development of Kraken’s autonomous solutions.

Davie will provide Canadian capacity and capability to produce, integrate and develop Kraken’s uncrewed surface vessels and autonomous maritime systems.

The announcement comes as Western governments increasingly prioritise autonomous and AI-enabled maritime capabilities as part of wider efforts to strengthen sovereign industrial capacity and accelerate naval modernisation.

Philip Burns-O’Brien, Senior Vice-President Commercial Development, Davie Shipbuilding, said: “This collaboration represents a leap in our evolution as a next-generation maritime industrial leader. The future of maritime security will see crewed and autonomous vessels operating seamlessly across vast distances in the world’s most contested environments. Kraken brings world-class autonomous vessel technologies. Davie brings scale, advanced shipbuilding infrastructure and a record of delivering mission-critical vessels on time and on budget.”

Lindsey Kettel, President, Davie Shipbuilding, said: “By combining innovative technologies with Canadian industrial expertise, this collaboration exemplifies Canada’s ‘Build, Partner, Buy’ policy. Bringing together Kraken’s advanced autonomous systems with Davie’s scale, capacity and shipbuilding expertise, we can establish Canada as an autonomous maritime leader, while strengthening Québec’s role at the heart of Canada’s shipbuilding industry.”

Mal Crease, CEO of Kraken Technology Group, said: “This partnership with Davie is a significant opportunity for us to continue growing our footprint in North America. The ability to accelerate production and deployment of our modular, scalable and proven platforms will ensure that we can deliver to our customers across the defence, security and commercial domains. Combining innovation with industrial capacity is paramount to the future of our security at sea and we look forward to delivering this with Davie.”

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