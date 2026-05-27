COVE, The Launch Support National Autonomous Maritime Defense Field Trials

COVE supported the inaugural Canadian Autonomy Trials Series–Maritime (CATS-M) in Holyrood, NL, which brought together remotely piloted and autonomous maritime platforms, acoustic sensors, and information systems to provide a realistic, system-integration-level environment for detecting and tracking underwater targets.

With a focus on underwater domain awareness, the CATS-M trial series is part of an ongoing collaboration between COVE and Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC) to support maritime testing and validation of innovative technologies with industry partners. This CATS-M trial integrated solutions from several COVE ecosystem partners, including Open Ocean Robotics, JASCO Applied Sciences, and General Dynamics Mission Systems-Canada.

The CATS-M trial series is a critical step in advancing Canadian capabilities in autonomous maritime surveillance.

The trial was held at The Launch, a remote test center in Holyrood, NL, operated by Marine Institute. COVE and The Launch recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance collaboration on testing, applied research, and commercialization of Canadian-developed technologies.

A stakeholder event at The Launch on May 12 provided invited guests with an opportunity to observe elements of the experimentation activity and engage with trial partners.