 
New Wave Media

May 19, 2026

Cellula Robotics, Metron to Advance Undersea Capability for the US Defense Market

© Cellula Robotics

© Cellula Robotics

Cellula Robotics US Inc. and Metron, Inc. have signed a 10-year agreement to deliver a combined solution for the United States defense market, bringing together Cellula's commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) long-endurance autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) platforms with Metron's best-in-class adaptive mission autonomy and decades of proven undersea warfare and maritime domain expertise.

Building on their successful collaboration to date, including work supporting the Defense Innovation Unit's CAMP project, the agreement establishes a long-term framework focused on faster fielding, strong operational performance, and confidence in long-term support.

The agreement reflects growing demand in the US defense market for solutions that can move rapidly from program need to operational deployment, quickly scale, and deliver the autonomy, endurance, reliability, and payload modularity necessary to be operationally relevant.

By combining Cellula's proven vehicle platforms with Metron's mission-tailored autonomy, integration pathways, and decision superiority ecosystem, the team offers a mission-ready capability designed to meet evolving defense requirements in demanding underwater environments.

The agreement also strengthens Cellula's position in the US defense market through its growing US team and long-term collaboration with an established American partner.

Metron's four decades of experience and relationships across the US defense ecosystem provide valuable alignment with customer requirements, mission priorities, operator needs, and program expectations. The partnership is complementary to Cellula's US and global network of marine focused technology solution providers.

The collaboration is designed around a modular, open-architecture approach that supports continued integration of third-party sensors, payloads, and mission systems, helping ensure the solution remains adaptable as technologies evolve and customer requirements change.         

Related News

(Credit: Van Oord)

Ørsted, PGE Install First Foundations at Poland’s Baltica 2 Offshore Wind Farm

Ørsted and Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE) have started offshore installation work on the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea…

(Credit: Tecnalia)

Vicinay Marine, Tecnalia Develop Remote Offshore Mooring Corrosion Sensor

Vicinay Marine and Spanish applied research center Tecnalia have jointly developed a sensor designed to remotely monitor…

Image courtesy T. Nelson Thompson

First Person: Exploring the Nile River

The guidebooks and river cruise itinerary for the Nile River cruise were  studied and neatly packed for my trip, but nothing…

Sercel WiNG 3C delivers high-quality seismic acquisition across complex environments with seamless operational efficiency. © Sercel

Sercel to Deliver WiNG 3C Nodes for Khushi Oilfield Seismic Survey

Sercel announced it has delivered a contract to Khushi Oilfield Services, an Indian service company affiliated to Asian Energy Services Ltd…

Uncrewed maritime systems developed to be used with NOAA's new charting and mapping vessels will complement traditional seafloor mapping methods. (Image credit: Courtesy of Chance Maritime Technologies)

NOAA Awards $21.6m for Uncrewed Systems Supporting Mapping, Charting

NOAA has announced a $21,600,909 million award for the purchase of uncrewed marine systems to be used on new charting and…

North Atlantic right whale mom “Millipede” (Catalog #3520) seen with her calf in Cape Cod Bay on April 9, 2026. CREDIT: New England Aquarium, taken under NOAA Permit #25739-01

North Atlantic Right Whales Produce Highest Number of Births This Calving Season Since 2009

The North Atlantic right whale calving season has come to a close with the highest number of calves recorded since 2009.The…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Team Players: Natural Language Tech Is Shaping Human-Machine Operations
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news