Sercel to Deliver WiNG 3C Nodes for Khushi Oilfield Seismic Survey

Sercel announced it has delivered a contract to Khushi Oilfield Services, an Indian service company affiliated to Asian Energy Services Ltd, to supply 3,000 WiNG 3C nodes for a 4D monitor seismic survey to be acquired in Gujarat, western India, on behalf of Sun Petrochemicals Pvt. Ltd., an Indian oil and gas company. This project represents the first deployment of 3C MEMS nodal technology for a seismic survey in India.

The WiNG 3C node acquires the comprehensive and high-definition seismic data for enhanced seismic imaging in complex geological environments. Leveraging QuietSeis MEMS 3C technology, the solution provides high-fidelity digital measurements that improve subsurface resolution, supporting accurate identification of deep exploration targets and effective reservoir monitoring.

In addition, WiNG's compact, cable-free nodal architecture enables high-density acquisition with a reduced operational footprint. Its lightweight, autonomous design supports efficient survey execution and consistent performance in challenging terrain, enabling reliable data capture and supporting informed interpretation throughout the exploration and development process.