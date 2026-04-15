GeoAcoustics Chooses Celestial Tech as Bangladesh Channel Partner

GeoAcoustics Ltd has appointed Celestial Tech as its official Channel Partner in Bangladesh. The agreement will see Celestial Tech represent the full GeoAcoustics product portfolio, including the new GeoMB multibeam echosounder, GeoScan side scan sonar systems, and Genulse sub-bottom profilers.

Celestial Tech is a technology provider with focus on delivering advanced engineering and geospatial solutions across Bangladesh's growing marine, inland waterway, and infrastructure sectors. With increasing demand for accurate hydrographic data to support port development, dredging operations, river management, and offshore energy projects, the partnership strengthens local access to GeAcoustics sonar systems.

Through the partnership, Celestial Tech will provide sales, integration, and first-line support for GeAcoustics systems. This includes solutions optimized for shallow water bathymetry, sediment characterization, and high-resolution seabed imaging, which are all key requirements for inland waterway and coastal survey applications in and around Bangladesh.