ABB to Power Spanish Navy’s New Hydrographic Vessels

ABB has secured a contract from Spanish shipbuilder Navantia to supply power distribution and propulsion systems for two new coastal hydrographic vessels being built for the Spanish Navy.

The vessels, scheduled for delivery by 2028, will be equipped with ABB’s Onboard DC Grid power system, PEMS power and energy management system, transformers, thruster motors and batteries.

The systems are designed to improve energy efficiency, operational flexibility and reliability while reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

ABB will also oversee engineering, testing and commissioning activities related to the ABB equipment package. The project marks ABB’s third collaboration with Navantia involving Spanish Navy vessels in the past three years.

“ABB has shown to be a dependable and capable technology partner over our two previous collaborations involving the Spanish Navy. This collaboration will enhance the new hydrographic vessels performance and energy efficiency.

“The forthcoming coastal hydrographic vessels will operate in demanding environments, where the energy efficiency, reliability and flexibility of ABB’s Onboard DC Grid will prove invaluable,” said Alberto Cervantes, Director of Corvettes and Maritime Action Ships Business at Navantia.

“We are honored that Navantia and the Spanish Navy have once again chosen ABB’s power solution for these two new coastal hydrographic vessels.

“We look forward to taking the next step in our partnership with both parties as we collaborate on this exciting project, which underscores our dedication to advancing naval innovation through electrification and digitalization,” added Sindre Satre, Business Line Manager, Coast Guard and Navy at ABB’s Marine & Ports.