Australia Begins First Live S‑100 Bridge Trial

Australia has commenced its first live shipboard trial of S‑100 digital navigation data, with dynamic tidal and current information now being tested on the bridge of operational cruise vessels in Sydney Harbour.

S‑100 is the international standard for next‑generation digital marine navigation, developed by the International Hydrographic Organization. It enables multiple interoperable data layers — such as charts, tides, currents and water levels — to be displayed together on a ship’s bridge, supporting more informed navigational decision‑making than traditional static charts.

The trial is being led by the Australian Hydrographic Office (AHO) in collaboration with Carnival Cruise Lines, ocean data specialist Tidetech and OSI Maritime Systems (ECDIS software provider).

Two Carnival cruise ships calling regularly at Sydney are participating in the trial, which places live S‑100‑based data products directly onto the bridge during normal operations in one of Australia’s busiest and most constrained ports.

The data being tested includes Tidetech’s high‑resolution S‑104 water level and S‑111 surface current datasets for Sydney Harbour. The datasets are delivered at 100m resolution in 20-minute time steps to show the harbor’s complex tidal flows and rapidly changing conditions.

The trial marks an important step in taking S‑100 from standards development into real‑world maritime operations.

“This trial allows us to get real feedback from bridge crews operating day‑to‑day in a busy port,” said Alvaro Sanchez, director of national charting at the Australian Hydrographic Office.

“They can see how an S-101 ENC works along with dynamic water levels and currents in practice, and how switching data layers on and off supports different operational tasks, particularly during maneuvering in confined waters,” Sanchez said.

Sydney Harbour provides a demanding test environment, including tight clearances and critical under‑keel and overhead constraints. One of the vessels involved, Carnival Adventure, passes beneath the Sydney Harbour Bridge with, at times, as little as two meters of clearance above the ship.

“In situations like that, understanding real‑time water levels and tidal behavior adds another layer of situational awareness for bridge teams,” Sanchez said.

For data providers, the trial offers a rare opportunity to observe how high‑resolution tidal and current data is interpreted and used on the bridge, beyond laboratory or simulator environments.

“S‑100 treats tides and currents as live navigational information rather than background context,” said Penny Haire, chief executive at Tidetech.

“A live trial like this helps everyone understand what bridge teams notice, what they trust, and what genuinely supports decision‑making when they’re navigating and maneuvering for real,” Haire said.

The trial represents a meaningful milestone for S‑100 implementation in Australia — placing dynamic digital navigation data on working ships, in a major port, and gathering feedback directly from mariners.

While S‑100 has previously been evaluated in Australia through simulator‑based testing — including work undertaken in the ICSM S‑100 Working Group testbed in Torres Strait using Tidetech’s Torres Strait model — this is the first time S‑100 data products have been trialed aboard operational vessels in Australian waters.

“It's great to be involved with the development of S-100 products and to be introducing them to our bridge teams at an early stage," said Doug Bird, nautical manager for Carnival Cruise Lines.

"This allows us to familiarize with what’s coming, provide feedback direct to a hydrographic office, and shape future navigation practices.”

Insights from the trial due in early June are expected to inform future development and deployment of S‑100‑based navigation services as international standards continue to mature.



