 
New Wave Media

April 27, 2026

Australia Begins First Live S‑100 Bridge Trial

Source: Tidetech

Source: Tidetech

Australia has commenced its first live shipboard trial of S‑100 digital navigation data, with dynamic tidal and current information now being tested on the bridge of operational cruise vessels in Sydney Harbour.

S‑100 is the international standard for next‑generation digital marine navigation, developed by the International Hydrographic Organization. It enables multiple interoperable data layers — such as charts, tides, currents and water levels — to be displayed together on a ship’s bridge, supporting more informed navigational decision‑making than traditional static charts.

The trial is being led by the Australian Hydrographic Office (AHO) in collaboration with Carnival Cruise Lines, ocean data specialist Tidetech and OSI Maritime Systems (ECDIS software provider).

Two Carnival cruise ships calling regularly at Sydney are participating in the trial, which places live S‑100‑based data products directly onto the bridge during normal operations in one of Australia’s busiest and most constrained ports.

The data being tested includes Tidetech’s high‑resolution S‑104 water level and S‑111 surface current datasets for Sydney Harbour. The datasets are delivered at 100m resolution in 20-minute time steps to show the harbor’s complex tidal flows and rapidly changing conditions.

The trial marks an important step in taking S‑100 from standards development into real‑world maritime operations.

“This trial allows us to get real feedback from bridge crews operating day‑to‑day in a busy port,” said Alvaro Sanchez, director of national charting at the Australian Hydrographic Office.

“They can see how an S-101 ENC works along with dynamic water levels and currents in practice, and how switching data layers on and off supports different operational tasks, particularly during maneuvering in confined waters,” Sanchez said.

Sydney Harbour provides a demanding test environment, including tight clearances and critical under‑keel and overhead constraints. One of the vessels involved, Carnival Adventure, passes beneath the Sydney Harbour Bridge with, at times, as little as two meters of clearance above the ship.

“In situations like that, understanding real‑time water levels and tidal behavior adds another layer of situational awareness for bridge teams,” Sanchez said.

For data providers, the trial offers a rare opportunity to observe how high‑resolution tidal and current data is interpreted and used on the bridge, beyond laboratory or simulator environments.

“S‑100 treats tides and currents as live navigational information rather than background context,” said Penny Haire, chief executive at Tidetech.
“A live trial like this helps everyone understand what bridge teams notice, what they trust, and what genuinely supports decision‑making when they’re navigating and maneuvering for real,” Haire said.

The trial represents a meaningful milestone for S‑100 implementation in Australia — placing dynamic digital navigation data on working ships, in a major port, and gathering feedback directly from mariners.

While S‑100 has previously been evaluated in Australia through simulator‑based testing — including work undertaken in the ICSM S‑100 Working Group testbed in Torres Strait using Tidetech’s Torres Strait model — this is the first time S‑100 data products have been trialed aboard operational vessels in Australian waters.

“It's great to be involved with the development of S-100 products and to be introducing them to our bridge teams at an early stage," said Doug Bird, nautical manager for Carnival Cruise Lines.

"This allows us to familiarize with what’s coming, provide feedback direct to a hydrographic office, and shape future navigation practices.”
Insights from the trial due in early June are expected to inform future development and deployment of S‑100‑based navigation services as international standards continue to mature.


Related News

(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean to Install Inter-Array Cables at Taiwan’s Offshore Wind Farm

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has secured a contract to support installation of inter-array cables at the TPC offshore…

Former Chief Hydrographer of MPA Awarded Prince Albert I Medal for Hydrography

Dr Parry Oei, former Chief Hydrographer of Singapore and current Senior Adviser for Hydrography at the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)…

Two SeaTrac SP-48s in the Gulf. Credit: USM/SeaTrac Systems

A Breath of Fresh Air: USVs Map Hypoxia in the Gulf

The scientific method serves as a standard for research, guiding analytical and investigative projects. Though taught to generations of students…

Source: FMD

FMD Introduces Fully Autonomous USV Recovery System

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) has introduced AutoHook, a first-of-its-kind fully autonomous vessel recovery interface developed…

The On-Demand Ocean Bottom Node (OD OBN) program offers a solution to seismic surveillance. Credit: Sonardyne

On-Demand Ocean Bottom Node: A New Era in Deepwater Seismic Monitoring

Shell Brasil, Petrobras, Sonardyne, and SENAI CIMATEC are developing autonomous technology that transforms how Brazil's challenging…

S-100 is the new data framework being developed by the International Hydrographic Organization to underpin the next generation of navigational technologies. Image courtesy UKHO

LEO Satellite Networks: Supporting Maritime Safety, Efficiency and Innovation

Across the maritime sector, the availability of data has never been higher. Supported by new data collection technologies and advanced analytics…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Impact Subsea's ISS360 Series Redefines Compact Sonar
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news