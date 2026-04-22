Wednesday, April 22, 2026
 
New Wave Media

April 22, 2026

DeepOcean to Install Inter-Array Cables at Taiwan’s Offshore Wind Farm

(Credit: DeepOcean)

(Credit: DeepOcean)

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has secured a contract to support installation of inter-array cables at the TPC offshore wind farm phase 2 (TPC-II) off Taiwan.

The scope includes installation of cables connecting turbines to offshore substations, as well as engineering and project management services.

DeepOcean will work with Dong Fang Offshore and use the subsea vessel Orient Adventurer, which has been upgraded with new remotely operated vehicles, an under-deck carousel and a cable lay system.

“We look forward to working together with Dong Fang Offshore on this significant project. The project win demonstrates the quality and commitment we bring to the global offshore wind industry, working across Europe, Americas and now Asia-Pacific. Delivering high-quality solutions whilst understanding the local requirements from our regional presence is a key part of our operating model,” said Mitchell Pike, DeepOcean’s Executive Vice President.

The project will be managed locally by DeepOcean’s offshore renewables team, supported by cable installation specialists in Europe, with work starting immediately and scheduled for completion in 2026.

TPC-II is located about 6.5 to 20 km off the coast of Changhua County and has a capacity of 295 MW, comprising 31 turbines connected by a 66 kV inter-array cable network.

Related News

Offshore installation of the OTEC prototype at PLOCAN in Gran Canaria, Spain (Credit: Global OTEC)

UK Firm Installs Floating OTEC Prototype in Atlantic Ocean

UK-based Global OTEC has installed a floating ocean thermal energy conversion (OTEC) prototype off the Canary Island in Spain.The…

Illustration of Power Hub (Credit: Stillstrom)

Maersk’s Stillstrom Unveils Standalone Offshore Charging Solutions for Vessels

Stillstrom, a unit of A.P. Moller - Maersk, has launched two offshore charging systems aimed at supporting vessel electrification…

(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean, Woodside Wrap Up Dual-Scope Subsea Survey at Sangomar Field

DeepOcean and Woodside Energy have completed a combined subsea inspection and 3D scanning campaign at the Sangomar field…

Ramform Vanguard vessel (Credit: TGS)

TGS Nets Offshore Wind Site Characterization Contract

Energy data and intelligence TGS has secured an offshore wind site characterization contract in Europe.The Ramform Vanguard…

© iweta0077 / Adobe Stock

European Consortium Targets Marine Noise from Offshore Wind Projects

A group of European offshore wind and marine engineering companies has launched a consortium to develop technology aimed…

Early‑stage offshore wind developments rely on robust Geo‑data (Credit: Fugro)

Petrobras Taps Fugro for Brazil’s First Licensed Offshore Wind Survey

Petrobras has selected Fugro to carry out a geotechnical site investigation for its Rio de Janeiro Offshore Wind Pilot Project…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Calendar of Events
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Shipbroker

● Gurgaon, Harayana, India
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news