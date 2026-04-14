FMD Introduces Fully Autonomous USV Recovery System

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) has introduced AutoHook™, a first-of-its-kind fully autonomous vessel recovery interface developed by FMD’s Norway-based business, Vestdavit.

AutoHook is designed for fully autonomous launch and recovery systems (LARS) supporting unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) and other assets requiring zero human intervention. The compact, lightweight form factor is designed for interoperability across allied fleets in demanding maritime conditions, removing the need for an additional cradle during loading and unloading.

Whereas current autonomous solutions fail to meet operational demands beyond Sea State 2, AutoHook successfully achieved operational acceptance at Sea State 4. The system was engineered with safety as the highest priority. Fully autonomous operation eliminates the need for manual connections, removing the risk of injuries during operations.

AutoHook supports evolving mission profiles and aligns with NATO operational standards, delivering ready-to-deploy capabilities for allied maritime forces. Unlike solutions that require winches or davit modifications, the AutoHook clamp-on-davit wire unit mounts easily. Its integrated thrusters, onboard control, vision and power are contained in a single, minimal-footprint unit for seamless integration with existing vessels, without costly modifications.

Using its onboard vision system and integrated thrusters, AutoHook achieves stable tracking of dynamic targets, eliminating crew exposure while increasing speed, reliability and operational efficiency. Vestdavit’s autonomous vision system uses AI to determine and track the precise location of the rescue boat in real time, compared to other solutions that rely on operator control units. The autonomous operation of the system is ideally suited for the growing unmanned fleets being developed by navies worldwide.



