Ørsted, PGE Install First Foundations at Poland’s Baltica 2 Offshore Wind Farm

Ørsted and Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE) have started offshore installation work on the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea, with the first monopile foundations now installed off the Polish coast.

The companies said the project, located about 40 km offshore near Ustka, is expected to become Poland’s largest offshore wind farm and is scheduled to be fully commissioned in 2027.

Installation contractor Van Oord will install 111 monopiles during the offshore campaign, including 107 turbine foundations and four offshore substation foundations, with work expected to continue through the fourth quarter of 2026.

The monopiles are about 100 meters long, exceed 10 meters in diameter and weigh around 1,500 tonnes on average, Ørsted said.

The project is being developed through a 50/50 partnership between Denmark’s Ørsted and Poland’s PGE.

Baltica 2 is expected to generate enough electricity to power about 2.5 million Polish households and has secured a 25-year inflation-protected contract for difference (CfD) with the Polish state.

The wind farm will comprise 107 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW turbines, with installation work to be carried out by Cadeler and Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.

Van Oord will deploy its offshore installation vessel Aeolus and heavy-lift vessel Svanen for the campaign.

“We’re pleased to mark the start of offshore construction with the first monopile installations on Baltica 2. Poland and Europe need offshore wind to strengthen their energy security. Building a secure, resilient, and sustainable Europe is more important than ever,” said Ørsted CEO Rasmus Errboe.

“The commencement of construction on the Baltica 2 Offshore Wind Farm in the Baltic Sea is a breakthrough moment not only for the PGE Group, but also for the entire Polish energy sector.

“Once completed, the 1.5 GW wind farm will generate 5–6 TWh of energy annually, equivalent to the annual electricity demand of approximately 2.5 million households,” added Dariusz Lubera, PGE's CEO.