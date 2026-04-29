Fugro Lands Offshore Wind Site Investigation Contract in Taiwan

Fugro has secured a geotechnical site investigation contract by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for the 600 MW FengMiao II offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The project forms part of Taiwan’s Round 3.2 offshore wind tender and supports the country’s target of reaching 13.1 GW of installed offshore wind capacity by 2030.

Fugro will provide a full suite of geotechnical services for the wind farm, located off Taiwan’s west coast, with fieldwork expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026.

The offshore investigation will be carried out using the Taiwan-flagged vessel Pacific Hornbill, equipped with a C30 marine drilling rig and in situ testing and sampling tools.

“We are honored to be selected by CIP to support the FengMiao II Offshore Wind Farm. This award demonstrates the trust CIP places in Fugro’s proven track record of delivering high-value geo-data solutions to offshore wind clients in Taiwan since 2016,” said Safri Drahman, Regional Business Line Director Asia Pacific at Fugro.