 
New Wave Media

May 11, 2026

Vicinay Marine, Tecnalia Develop Remote Offshore Mooring Corrosion Sensor

(Credit: Tecnalia)

(Credit: Tecnalia)

Vicinay Marine and Spanish applied research center Tecnalia have jointly developed a sensor designed to remotely monitor corrosion on offshore mooring lines, aiming to improve the safety, reliability and service life of offshore systems.

The companies said the sensor uses electrical resistance measurements to quantify section loss in mooring components in real time, model degradation trends and predict remaining service life.

The technology is targeted at offshore wind farms and other floating offshore systems, where corrosion remains a key challenge affecting the integrity and durability of chains and connectors exposed to harsh marine conditions.

The sensor has been validated at Tecnalia’s HarshLab floating test platform off the coast of northern Spain, which is used to assess technologies under real marine operating conditions.

“Corrosion is a key issue in the management of the structural integrity of mooring systems, as it directly influences the sizing, service life and maintenance strategies of critical elements, such as links and connectors.

“This sensor enables us to take a decisive step towards continuous and accurate monitoring of the degradation process, which will improve knowledge of actual in-service behaviour, optimise component design and thickness and support more efficient maintenance and cost management throughout the system’s service life,” said Aintzane Expósito, Head of Materials Department at Vicinay Marine Innovación.

The organizations said the system could reduce the need for costly physical inspections, improve predictive maintenance strategies and support earlier detection of degradation before critical failure levels are reached.

In addition, the technology could also be applied across other sectors requiring monitoring of submerged metallic infrastructure, including offshore wind, shipping and port facilities.

Related News

Fugro Quest vessel (Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Gets Survey Job on Scottish Offshore Wind Farm

Fugro has been awarded a major geotechnical survey contract by SSE for the Berwick Bank B offshore wind development in the…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Lands Offshore Wind Site Investigation Contract in Taiwan

Fugro has secured a geotechnical site investigation contract by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for the 600 MW FengMiao…

© Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technology Launches New LARS Model

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has unveiled its latest solution in subsea handling equipment, the Model 6000 (M6000) Launch…

CorPower C4 wave energy device (Credit: CorPower Ocean)

Op-Ed: Why Wave Energy Must Be the UK’s Next Great Green Frontier

The following article is an op-ed piece from CorPower Ocean, UK Marine Energy Council, Ocean Energy Europe and Professor Henry Jeffrey…

(Credit: ABS)

ABS Signs Pact with Fleet Robotics on Maritime Robotics

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and Fleet Robotics have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on autonomous…

Credit: Unsplash

Why security planning matters in modern dredging and port works

Security is all too often treated as a purely compliance-driven exercise. This isn’t advisable in any industry, but it is…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Products Roundup
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news