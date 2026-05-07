OPT Demos Autonomous Offshore Charging for Maritime Drones

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has demonstrated autonomous docking, charging and redeployment capabilities for its WAM-V autonomous surface vehicle as part of efforts to support longer-duration offshore operations.

The company said the system enables the maritime drone to approach a dock, secure itself, recharge and return to operation without human intervention.

OPT is preparing the technology for integration with its PowerBuoy platform to create offshore charging points capable of supporting continuous maritime drone operations at sea.

The company added that the systems could eventually form part of a distributed offshore charging network for autonomous vessels and electric boats.

“Extending time on station while reducing the need for manned support is critical to scaling offshore autonomy. Docking and charging is an integral step forward in making these systems practical and cost-effective for customers,” said Philipp Stratmann, Chief Executive Officer of OPT.

The company added it is developing upgrades for the WAM-V platform aimed at improving system compatibility, simplifying upgrades, increasing endurance and supporting a wider range of payloads.

OPT emphasized the developments are intended to support offshore operations in defence and commercial markets.