SYOS Introduces SU10 UUV

SYOS has introduced the SU10 uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) to extend and strengthen its multi-domain autonomous uncrewed portfolio across air, land, sea to subsurface.

The SU10 is designed for mine countermeasures (MCM), critical subsea infrastructure protection and persistent surveillance and maritime security. It can support diverse missions such as search, identification and route clearance, infrastructure inspection and intervention.

Combined with other SYOS uncrewed vehicles, the SU10 can deliver integrated and scalable multi-domain operations in contested environments, executing complex missions.

SYOS CEO and founder, Sam Vye, said: “The SU10 enables rapid, scalable operations across both defensive and offensive mission sets. When paired with uncrewed surface vessels and uncrewed aerial systems it becomes part of a persistent offshore node that can deploy, coordinate and adapt, while keeping people out of harm’s way.”

The SU10 delivers four-hour battery endurance or can operate indefinitely with surface power. The ultra-slim fibre-optic-enabled system delivers precise performance, supporting persistent operations in high-flow, open-sea environments. It can be launched, operated, and recovered from anywhere in the world through a satellite communications link via a surface link.

The SU10 runs on AAIMS, SYOS’s proprietary autonomy software stack. Built on an open architecture, it enables operators to plan, task, and re-task multiple vehicles across domains in real time —getting vehicles to the right places, quickly, at scale.

Live data is streamed and prioritised as the mission evolves, replacing post-mission analysis with in-mission understanding, while operator-centric filtering reduces cognitive load by highlighting actionable insights rather than raw data — enabling faster decisions and greater mission adaptability.

The SU10 will be deployed in late 2026 across planned annual Antarctic missions for long-range, under-ice mapping as part of an international research partnership.

SU10 Key Information

Operating depth: 500m

Payload: 10kg, modular — inspection, intervention, sensors / ISR

Endurance: 4 hours on battery / indefinite with surface power

Tether: ultra-slim fibre-optic, supports live-boating.

Deployment: shore, crewed vessel, or SYOS uncrewed surface vessel via launch and recovery system

Control: Operated remotely, via SAT-COM from anywhere in the world, or locally from the launch point

Mission applications: mine countermeasures, seabed assurance, subsea infrastructure protection, persistent surveillance, harbour security, anti-submarine warfare contribution, coordinated uncrewed operations

Operational history: earlier variants in service in New Zealand offshore oil and gas, commercial pipeline survey, inspection and intervention



