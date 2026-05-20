 
New Wave Media

May 20, 2026

Australia Invests in Undersea Navigation Technology Development

© noraismail / Adobe Stock

© noraismail / Adobe Stock

The Australian Government is strengthening its nation’s ability to operate autonomous underwater vehicles with three Australian companies awarded contracts to develop new undersea navigation technology.

As part of Defence’s Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator (ASCA) Undersea Navigation Challenge, contracts worth A$7.2 million have been awarded to Phasor Innovation, Nomad Atomics and Q‑CTRL.

These Australian companies will design and build technology that helps autonomous underwater vehicles identify their position in environments where GPS signals cannot reach or are unavailable.

Navigating beneath the ocean surface is challenging because GPS signals cannot be relied on in conflict and do not work underwater, while technologies such as sonar can reveal a vessel’s location.

The Undersea Navigation Challenge asked Australian companies for innovative solutions to the challenge of autonomously navigating underwater. They needed to create small size, low weight, low power and low cost navigation systems suitable for autonomous underwater vehicles, which can operate independently for extended periods.

The Undersea Navigation Challenge is a joint effort across Defence, with support provided by Defence Science and Technology Group, Joint Capabilities Group and the Royal Australian Navy.

Related News

SW Tasman (Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Adura Hires Shearwater for OBN Seismic Survey Job on North Sea Field

Offshore seismic services firm Shearwater Geoservices has secured an ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic acquisition project…

Source: FarSounder

AI Technology Boosts FarSounder Navigation Capabilities

FarSounder has expanded the capabilities of its Argos Forward Looking Navigation Sonar (FLS) with an integration with Tocaro…

Hidden Gem Production Vessel (Credit: TMC)

TMC, Allseas Ink Deal for First Commercial Deep-Sea Nodule Recovery System

The Metals Company (TMC) has signed a commercial agreement with offshore contractor Allseas for the development and operation…

(Credit: Van Oord)

Ørsted, PGE Install First Foundations at Poland’s Baltica 2 Offshore Wind Farm

Ørsted and Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE) have started offshore installation work on the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea…

Map showing the location of the CDI25 reimaging project in the Tano Basin (Credit: Viridien Earth Data)

Viridien Advances Côte d’Ivoire Reimaging Scheme in Tano Basin

Viridien has launched the CDI25 project, a 6,555 km2 seismic reimaging endeavor in the Tano Basin in Côte d’Ivoire, delivering…

(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Carries Out First Onshore-Managed Subsea Intervention

DeepOcean has completed its first subsea intervention project with offshore operational leadership managed from shore, carrying…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Team Players: Natural Language Tech Is Shaping Human-Machine Operations
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news