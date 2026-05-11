 
New Wave Media

May 11, 2026

Boat Movements Used to Forecast Invasive Seaweed Spread

Handfuls of Caulerpa. CREDIT Richie Hughes, Earth Sciences NZ

Handfuls of Caulerpa. CREDIT Richie Hughes, Earth Sciences NZ

Examining the movements of vessels between locations helped to predict where an invasive seaweed spread, researchers led by the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) have revealed.

Invasive Caulerpa species (Caulerpa brachypus and Caulerpa parvifolia) are a major concern in New Zealand’s coastal areas, spreading rapidly via boat gear or anchor entanglement, and causing long lasting ecological and economic damage.

Documented in two research papers, scientists created tools to map how vessel movements connect different parts of the coast, then applied that framework to the spread of Caulerpa.

By analyzing the vessel networks, they identified:

• High-risk locations that should be prioritized for surveillance and early detection.

• The most likely routes for Caulerpa to spread from sites where it was already present.

• How widely Caulerpa could spread across New Zealand in a worst-case scenario.

Lead author and Perth-based AIMS experimental scientist Cal Faubel said the Caulerpa movement predictions provided valuable insight at a critical time.

“During the course of this research, Caulerpa was detected in Northland, north of Auckland, giving us the opportunity to test and apply the vessel network approach in a real-world setting,” said Faubel.  

“The findings helped inform where surveillance efforts would be most effective and helped validate the approach as a practical tool for supporting biosecurity response and decision making.

“The work demonstrates how network analysis can move beyond theory and provide immediate, actionable guidance in the fight against invasive marine species.”

The exotic Caulerpa species at the center of this research shares growth and life history characteristics with other notorious invasive species, such as Caulerpa taxifolia, which has invaded and altered coastal ecosystems in Australia and the Mediterranean. They form large monoculture mats that outcompete native seaweeds and seagrasses, reduce the diversity of fauna, and smother shellfish beds. Caulerpa can also grow from tiny fragments.

Given that the species may be able to survive for 10 days out of water if entangled on boat gear, the research found that Caulerpa has the potential to be transported in a viable state across the entire country.

Using automated identification systems fitted to boats, along with recreational boater surveys, the scientists identified 4,000 anchorage events in the Northland region that originated from infested areas, and identified 13 high risk sites within the Northland region and The Bay of Islands area.

Kaeden Leonard, Marine Biosecurity Manager at Northland Regional Council and a contributing author on the study, said the research reinforced confidence in current surveillance efforts.

“The analysis validated our highest‑risk areas, where fortunately no new Caulerpa infestations have been detected,” said Leonard.  

“These sites are popular with boaties, which highlights the ongoing need for continued surveillance and public awareness.”

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