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April 28, 2026

Hanwha Ocean and Leidos Partner on Naval Shipbuilding

Source: Hanwha Ocean

Source: Hanwha Ocean

Hanwha Ocean and Leidos are collaborating to advance next-generation naval ship design, strengthen U.S. shipbuilding capacity, and pursue opportunities across global defense markets.

Hanwha Ocean’s shipbuilding, combined with Leidos’ naval design and engineering expertise, is intended to deliver scalable, production-ready solutions aligned with evolving U.S. Navy and allied needs. The companies plan to focus on:

• Adapting Hanwha ship designs for full alignment with U.S. Navy standards and requirements

• Co-developing next-generation surface combatant concepts for U.S. and global markets

• Establishing a resilient, distributed supply chain across U.S. and Korean industrial bases

• Advancing ship designs optimized for rapid, efficient production and long-term sustainment.

Hanwha Ocean U.S. subsidiary, Philly Shipyard, is emerging as a key contributor to the 2025 U.S.–Korea shipbuilding cooperation framework and is expected to play a growing role in future naval programs.

Leidos brings advanced maritime technologies, including International Class combatants, U.S. Navy-validated maritime autonomy software, and autonomous vessels such as Sea Archer, Sea Specter, Sea Ranger, and Sea Hunter. Leidos Gibbs and Cox has designed more than 70% of U.S. Navy surface combatants since World War II and remains one of the Navy’s most trusted design partners.

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