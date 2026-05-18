 
New Wave Media

May 18, 2026

Saronic, Lloyd’s Register Partner on Maritime Autonomy Standards

Illustration (Credit: Saronic)

Illustration (Credit: Saronic)

U.S. autonomous vessel developer Saronic has entered a strategic partnership with Lloyd’s Register (LR) to support the safe deployment of autonomous maritime systems in the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia.

The companies said the collaboration would focus on advancing technical standards, regulatory guidance and classification pathways for autonomous surface vessels.

Saronic said it would pursue classification activities for its autonomous vessels with LR as part of the agreement. The partnership will also involve engagement with regulators and authorities to support the development of emerging frameworks governing maritime autonomy.

The company said the partnership expands its ongoing efforts to certify autonomous vessel systems, building on existing work with the American Bureau of Shipping.

“Autonomy is fundamentally reshaping maritime operations, and as Saronic expands its presence across the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia, we are excited to partner with Lloyd’s Register, a leading authority on maritime safety and sustainability.

“As we work together in these key markets, we are committed to ensuring our autonomous maritime capabilities meet a high bar for safety and security while aligning technological innovation with forward-looking frameworks that build trust and confidence in the safe operation of this emerging class of vessels,” said Dino Mavrookas, Co-Founder and CEO of Saronic Technologies.

“Maritime autonomy is moving rapidly from concept to operational reality, creating significant opportunities across defense, security and commercial markets. As autonomous and uncrewed vessels become more capable and more widely deployed, the industry needs trusted assurance frameworks that give operators, regulators and governments confidence in their safety, reliability and performance.

“Through this partnership with Saronic, LR is helping to shape the standards, verification pathways and regulatory approaches needed to support the safe and scalable adoption of marine autonomous vehicles,” added David Lloyd, Vice-President Naval and Government Business at LR.

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