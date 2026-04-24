 
New Wave Media

April 24, 2026

Blue Institute Reveals New BX6 Blue Excelerator Cohort

© Blue Institute

© Blue Institute

The Blue Institute has announced the 12 companies selected for BX6, the sixth cohort of its Blue Excelerator, a no-cost accelerator for ventures focused on ocean health, climate resilience, maritime systems, and water security. The Earth Day announcement coincides with the nonprofit’s 10th anniversary.

The new cohort, known as the “Blue Dozen,” includes companies from the United States, Canada, Germany, and Denmark working on technologies such as AI marine mammal monitoring, offshore sargassum forecasting, ropeless fishing, oil spill response, offshore robotics, aquaculture systems, and zero-emission sail freight.

The program is designed to help emerging blue economy ventures strengthen commercialization strategies, advance pilot opportunities, and connect with partners across a North Atlantic innovation network that includes organizations from across New England. Participants also gain access to more than 100 mentors and speakers with expertise spanning engineering, venture development, manufacturing, communications, and finance. The organization has served as a Connector in the U.S. Department of Energy’s American-Made Network since 2022.

Across its first five cohorts, the Blue Institute said it has supported 49 alumni companies, including 42 in climate tech-related sectors. Those alumni report an 84% survival rate and have raised more than $24 million in follow-on funding. Thirteen alumni have established a Massachusetts presence or are active pilots in MA. WithBX6, the organization said it has now accelerated 61 companies.

The BX6 “Blue Dozen”

Ocean Health

  • Focus: Protecting biodiversity, monitoring species, and ecosystem restoration.
    • AirSpotter Assist of Quincy, Massachusetts, which is developing AI-enabled UAV systems for marine mammal and hazard monitoring.
    • Algrid of Frankfurt, Germany, which focuses on forecasting and resource recovery related to offshore sargassum blooms.
    • LiftLabs of Lowell, Massachusetts, which is developing ropeless fishing and trap retrieval systems.
    • Reef Life / IntelliReefs of Utah, which is advancing marine materials and reef infrastructure for restoration and coastal protection

Climate Resilience

  • Focus: Adaptation, carbon reduction, and coastal protection.
  • Bay State Sail Freight of Provincetown, Massachusetts, which is advancing zero-emission freight for regional maritime logistics.
  • Retssop of Nova Scotia, Canada which is developing modular oil spill response technology.
  • Sedna Robotics of Boston, Massachusetts, which is building offshore robotic systems and autonomous surface vehicles for persistent monitoring.
  • Springtide Innovations / Springtide Seaweed of Gouldsboro, Maine, which is developing integrated aquaculture technology and seaweed product systems.

Maritime Systems

  • Focus: Infrastructure, autonomous operations, and hardware/software integration.
    • DUV of Denmark, which is developing sensing and engineering technologies for demanding marine environments.
    • Innovite Solutions of Texas, which is focused on climate-sensitive maritime logistics and cold-chain compliance.
    • Diversican of Wilmington, Delaware, which is advancing ballast water treatment and related separation technologies

Water Security

  • Focus: Resource management, treatment, and terrestrial-maritime overlap.
    • C1iN of San Diego and Washington, D.C., which is developing a methane-powered microbial platform for agriculture and climate mitigation.
    • Diversican of Wilmington, Delaware, which is advancing ballast water treatment and related separation technologies.

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