Kongsberg, Ocean Exploration Trust Launch Pacific Seabed Mapping Expedition

Kongsberg and the Ocean Exploration Trust (OET) have launched a seabed mapping expedition in the Central Pacific aimed at surveying previously unexplored areas of the ocean floor and testing next-generation mapping technology.

The Pacific Mapping expedition, running from June 10 to June 24, will see OET's Exploration Vessel Nautilus deploy Kongsberg's EM 304 MKII multibeam echo sounder for the first time.

Three Kongsberg engineers will be aboard the vessel throughout the 14-day mission, using the expedition as a platform to test and refine multibeam mapping technology under real-world operating conditions.

The EM 304 MKII is designed for full-ocean-depth operations and combines wide survey coverage with high-resolution imaging, enabling larger areas of seabed to be mapped without compromising data quality.

The newly installed EM 304 MKII multibeam echo sounder on the hull of E/V Nautilus, ready for its first mapping expedition in the Central Pacific (Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)

“The EM 304 MKII is optimized for features of interest we tend to explore, like complex canyons, seamounts, ridges, trenches, seafloor spreading centers, and subsea volcanoes. It allows us to map and reveal these amazing features in greater detail and sets us up for success for further exploration using our ROVs and other assets,” said Derek Sowers, Mapping Manager at Ocean Exploration Trust.

Kongsberg said the expedition will generate operational datasets across a range of seabed environments, providing information that will support future improvements to both hardware and software.

The deployment forms part of a wider vessel upgrade supported by the U.S. Navy's Office of Naval Research.

“We can simulate many configurations in the lab and on our test vessels, but not the realities of deep-water surveying. That is why it is essential to test in the same conditions our customers work in, so we can confirm new features perform as intended.

“Nautilus is an ideal platform for system testing because the team is committed to pushing new technology forward. It also runs an integrated mapping internship on every cruise, giving us a rare chance to see how first-time users interact with the software,” added Colleen Peters, Product Manager Mapping Software at Kongsberg.