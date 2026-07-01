 
New Wave Media

July 1, 2026

Greensea IQ wins $18m Navy Contract

The Bayonet Underwater Controller (BUC) is paired with EOD Workspace software, is built on Greensea IQ’s Core open architecture software and is part of the broader Bayonet product offering. Image courtesy Greensea IQ

The Bayonet Underwater Controller (BUC) is paired with EOD Workspace software, is built on Greensea IQ’s Core open architecture software and is part of the broader Bayonet product offering. Image courtesy Greensea IQ

Greensea Systems, Inc., d.b.a, Greensea IQ, won a $18,154,710 Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide hardware, software, and engineering technical services for underwater controllers used to operate autonomous and remotely operated systems in maritime environments.
 
This seven year, sole-source award, made under the authority of 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) further establishes Greensea IQ as a trusted leader in subsea autonomous solutions for the Department of War. The Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California serves as the contracting activity.
 
“Greensea makes some of the industry's most mature robotic platforms and software suites,” says Bayonet General Manager, Fred Gaghan. “The Bayonet portfolio is making defense forces more capable in addressing critical challenges across a broad spectrum of the operational environment. The Bayonet Underwater Controller (BUC) will be an essential component for warfighters conducting Special Warfare, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), and other sensitive underwater operations.”
 
The BUC paired with EOD Workspace software, is built on Greensea IQ’s Core open architecture software and is part of the broader Bayonet product offering. Bayonet is a comprehensive technology stack that includes a scalable lineup of Autonomous Underwater Ground Vehicles (AUGVs), remote navigation packages, mission execution software, and training simulators. This product suite provides flexible capability spanning the most challenging environments from the surfzone through deepsea terrain, and is designed to deliver more efficient, and safer missions for the naval warfighter.



Related News

(Credit: Fred Olsen 1848)

Fred Olsen’s Floating Solar Unit Advances to Exposed Waters with DNV’s Blessing

DNV has completed an independent technical review of Fred Olsen 1848's BRIZO floating solar system, supporting the technology's…

U.S. Naval Oceanographic Office conducts a hydrographic survey by launching an unmanned surface vessel, supported by a Bahrain Coast Guard escort, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Credit: Official U.S. Navy photo

A Double-Sided Trident: Dual-Use Environmental Data Underpins Subsea Defense

On December 15, 2016, the USNS Bowditch, a Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey vessel, was operating approximately 50 nautical…

Sandia National Laboratories electrochemist Aliya Lapp prepares a sample of upcycled lithium battery cathode for testing. (Photo by Craig Fritz)

Battery Breakthrough: Mining Batteries, in a Microwave

Microwave-based method to upcycle old lithium-ion cathodesInstead of letting old lithium-ion batteries pile up as waste,…

© BJP7images / Adobe Stock

Greenpeace Challenges Dutch Government on Deepsea Mining

Plans by Swiss-Dutch offshore giant Allseas to operate machinery for deep sea mining firm The Metals Company under unilateral U.S.

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Calendar of Events
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Second Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news