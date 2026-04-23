 
New Wave Media

April 23, 2026

MIT Researchers Reveal "Ammonia-Aluminum" Fuel for Prolonged Ocean Exploration

Photo courtesy of Francisco Jeldres / Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Photo courtesy of Francisco Jeldres / Massachusetts Institute of Technology

A new study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has introduced a transformative chemical fuel system that could redefine buoyancy control for long-range autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

Published in Cell Reports Physical Science, the research demonstrates that reacting activated aluminum with aqueous ammonia significantly enhances gas generation and energy density compared to traditional aluminum-water chemistry.

This breakthrough provides a viable path for extending mission duration and reducing costs for underwater platforms that currently rely on lower-energy-density lithium-ion batteries.

Current buoyancy engines typically rely on either power-hungry mechanical pumps or heavy, low-efficiency compressed gas cylinders. This new technology, developed by Francisco Jeldres and Douglas P. Hart, shifts the paradigm toward in-situ, on-demand chemical gas generation. By utilizing a 30% ammonia solution as a solvent, the reaction generates hydrogen gas, ammonia vapor, and thermal energy-delivering significantly more potential energy per unit volume of fuel and solvent than existing methods.

"The core advantage is the departure from passive, high-pressure storage in favor of active, in-situ generation within a flooded section of the vehicle", said lead researcher Francisco Jeldres. "This significantly reduces the vehicle's structural weight by replacing heavy pressure vessels with a compact, simple reaction assembly that operates effectively at ambient hydrostatic pressure."

Key Technical Breakthroughs:

  • Enhanced Yield at Depth: Experimental results demonstrated reliable gas generation under hydrostatic pressures up to 55 bar (550m depth), with ammonia contributing at least 20% (worst case) of the total gas volume even at high pressures.
  • Maximized Buoyancy Retention: Beyond the use of salt additives (NaCi) to "lock" gas in its buoyant state, the study provides an intermolecular interaction analysis showing that transport phenomena within the reaction zone help prevent gaseous ammonia from re-dissolving into the available water. This ensures the system maintains high lift efficiency at depth.
  • Extended Endurance and Cost Reduction: While lithium-ion batteries are limited by energy density, aluminum offers a volumetric density up to 40 times higher. This significantly extends the mission endurance of ocean monitoring and surveillance, dramatically reducing the frequency of deployments and the reliance on expensive surface support vessels, which are a primary driver of subsea operational costs.

Beyond the current findings, the researchers have identified several additional aqueous solutions that, when coupled with ammonia, show potential for even greater gas generation and more precise control of the aluminum chemical reaction. This discovery establishes a clear technological roadmap for the next generation of high-performance underwater buoyancy engines, offering a flexible platform that can be tuned for diverse mission requirements

This research was supported by the MIT Portugal Program and has resulted in a filed patent for the use of aluminum fuel in ocean applications.

Related News

© Adobe Stock/libin

Where Art Meets the Ocean Floor: Asia's First Living Underwater Museum Takes Shape Off Cambodia’s Coast

Off the coastline of Kep, where Cambodia meets the sea, a new kind of institution is beginning to take shape beneath the surface.

Screenshot of GRi Simulations’ VROV marine operations simulator configured to model offshore ROV inspection missions and support testing of AI-enabled subsea autonomy systems. Credit: GRi Simulations Inc.

SeaBot Maritime, GRi Simulations and Frontier Robotics Feature Human-AI Autonomous Maritime Training Platform

Across offshore energy, commercial maritime and defense, deploying people and equipment into subsea environments remains complex…

The On-Demand Ocean Bottom Node (OD OBN) program offers a solution to seismic surveillance. Credit: Sonardyne

On-Demand Ocean Bottom Node: A New Era in Deepwater Seismic Monitoring

Shell Brasil, Petrobras, Sonardyne, and SENAI CIMATEC are developing autonomous technology that transforms how Brazil's challenging…

© Western Weather Group

The Week the Arctic Slipped South

With powerful winter storms, it’s easy to focus on what’s happening at the surface: snowfall totals, wind chills, and travel impacts.

Source: Inspired Planet

Great Lakes Wildlife Film Project Includes Interactive Live Events

Award-winning filmmakers Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick are setting out to reveal it in their most ambitious project yet…

Source: SLB

SLB to Collaborate with Petronas Suriname

SLB has signed an agreement between Petronas Suriname, a subsidiary of Petronas and Subsea Integration Alliance, comprising…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Calendar of Events
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news