 
New Wave Media

June 8, 2026

Ecocoast Launches Ecoreef Mooring Block

© Ecocoast

© Ecocoast

Ecocoast announced the official launch of Ecoreef, a new eco-engineered mooring block designed to help regenerate marine ecosystems, increase coastal resilience, and support the protection of coastlines and critical marine infrastructure.

Launched on World Oceans Day 2026, Ecoreef replaces conventional concrete mooring blocks with engineered reef structures specifically designed to support young fish, encourage coral recruitment and enhance marine biodiversity. It is ideal for use around ports, harbors, marinas, tourism resorts, aquaculture, solar installations and coastal developments. 

Originally conceived by Ecocoast in 2023 as part of the company’s Drive Change philosophy during the UAE’s "Year of Sustainability," Ecoreef was designed by a team of in-house specialists and renowned artificial reef expert and marine ecologist Dr. Aaron Bartholomew. It has undergone three years of dedicated research, engineering and iterative development. Fujairah Research Centre (FRC) collaborated on post-design research and a team of interns from the American University of Sharjah and University of Oxford supported post-deployment monitoring.

The project represents a fresh approach to reducing the environmental footprint traditionally associated with conventional mooring infrastructure and offers a more sustainable solution for mooring buoys, pontoons and other floating structures while supporting healthier local marine ecosystems.

Ecoreef is the latest addition to Ecocoast’s well-established Advanced Mooring Systems portfolio and has already undergone successful trial deployments in the UAE since August 2025. Unlike conventional mooring blocks, which typically cause ecological harm, Ecoreef incorporates engineered complex habitat and settlement surfaces designed to support marine life throughout multiple development stages. 

Particular focus has been placed on creating refuge for juvenile fish, helping increase survivorship rates in early development. During initial underwater monitoring in the UAE, the team also witnessed juvenile Snappers and Groupers (hammour) on the deployed Ecoreefs, indicating that they could help produce commercially important fish, with potential to contribute to local fisheries.

Coral settlement is also encouraged by the Ecoreef design, contributing to the gradual development of marine ecosystems around operational infrastructure. Trials have discovered that these structures also benefit a wider range of biodiversity, including cryptic species, filter feeders that have impact on water clarity, and commercially important fish species – both adult and juvenile.

Ecoreef is designed for use with Ecomoor, Ecocoast’s neutrally buoyant mooring line technology, which helps prevent the scouring and habitat damage commonly associated with traditional steel mooring chains. Together, Ecoreef and Ecomoor enable ports, marinas, tourism destinations, aquaculture and civil operators to replace conventional mooring systems with small investment, big-impact moorings that support habitat creation and marine regeneration.

As a new patent pending technology, Ecoreef joins Ecocoast’s broader sustainability and marine regeneration offering for customers in the Middle East and Europe, which focuses on greening grey infrastructure and integrating ecological enhancement into operational marine assets. Ecoreef manufacturing is split between the UK and UAE, supporting both quality and delivery readiness.

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