 
New Wave Media

July 7, 2026

DOF Group Wins Contract Award in APAC Region

© DOF Group

© DOF Group

DOF Group ASA announced a large contract award for Subsea Construction and Pre Commissioning Support services in the APAC Region.

Skandi Inventor will be deployed for the execution of the offshore operations scheduled to commence in Q4 2026 in North Australian waters.

The scope of work includes DOF’s in-house project management and engineering, procurement and logistics support services. The duration of the offshore campaign is estimated to be between 160 and 250 days.

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