 
New Wave Media

June 8, 2026

TGS Acquires Apparition to Boost Seismic Imaging Tech Portfolio

(Credit: TGS)

(Credit: TGS)

TGS has acquired Apparition Geoservices, securing exclusive access to the company's proprietary simultaneous source acquisition and separation technology aimed at improving seismic survey efficiency and subsurface imaging.

The acquisition combines Apparition's technology with TGS' Gemini Enhanced Frequency Source (EFS) technology, creating a platform designed to increase seismic operational efficiency, source capacity and imaging quality.

Apparition is a seismic acquisition and processing methodology that enables multiple sound sources to operate simultaneously in a coordinated manner. According to TGS, the technology uses precise timing to distinguish sources, allowing overlapping signals to be separated more effectively while maintaining data quality.

TGS said it has tested Apparition over the past two years across multiple acquisition configurations and marine environments, working with the technology's developers and clients to validate performance.

The testing included a Hexa Source configuration, with results showing operational efficiency gains of up to 30%, alongside cleaner signal recovery, improved low-frequency performance and enhanced imaging of deeper and more complex subsurface targets.

The company said integrating Apparition into its acquisition and imaging workflows would enable scalable multi-source, multi-component seismic programs across ocean bottom node, towed streamer and ultra-high-resolution 3D surveys.

TGS said the technology could help clients reduce project timelines, improve survey economics and enhance confidence in exploration and development decisions.

"The acquisition of Apparition strengthens our technology portfolio and enhances our ability to deliver measurable value to clients. Apparition is central to our multisource and deblending strategy and reflects the direction set out in TGS' integrated technology roadmap.

“By combining Apparition with our Gemini technology and Ramform fleet, we can increase efficiency, expand source capacity and improve data quality - helping clients reduce project timelines, manage costs and make more confident decisions," said Carel Hoojikaas, Executive Vice President Marine Data Acquisition at TGS.

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