 
New Wave Media

July 1, 2026

Fred Olsen’s Floating Solar Unit Advances to Exposed Waters with DNV’s Blessing

(Credit: Fred Olsen 1848)

(Credit: Fred Olsen 1848)

DNV has completed an independent technical review of Fred Olsen 1848's BRIZO floating solar system, supporting the technology's progress toward project development, bankability discussions and future commercial deployment.

The BRIZO floating photovoltaic (FPV) system is designed to operate in inland, coastal and near-shore environments with more exposed wave conditions than conventional floating solar systems by using a flexible rope-mesh and tensioning system.

DNV said its review covered the system's design methodologies, hydrodynamic load assessment from physical model testing, structural behavior and testing procedures, drawing on knowledge from the development of its standards ST-E309, ST-C108 and RP-0584.

The company said the assessment provides an independent technical basis for the technology to progress toward commercial deployment.

"Floating solar is entering a new phase of maturity, where the industry must move beyond sheltered waters to unlock meaningful scale.

"Technologies capable of operating in more exposed environments could significantly expand the addressable market for FPV, particularly in regions facing land constraints, competing land use, or growing pressure on grid infrastructure.

“Independent technical assurance is essential to demonstrating that these systems can withstand demanding environmental conditions over their full operational lifetime and give developers and investors confidence as the market evolves,” said Prajeev Rasiah, Senior Vice President and Regional Director for Northern Europe, Energy Systems at DNV.

"This Statement of Compliance represents a significant milestone for BRIZO. It provides confirmation of the strength of our technical approach and demonstrates that the technology is able to operate in more demanding conditions. It is an important step towards advancing the bankability of our solution and supporting our commercial roadmap," added Geir Grimsrud, Chief Technical Officer at Fred. Olsen 1848.

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