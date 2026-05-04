 
New Wave Media

May 4, 2026

ASL Environmental Science, Open Ocean Robotics Collaborate on Autonomous Monitoring

© ASL Environmental Sciences

© ASL Environmental Sciences

ASL Environmental Sciences has announced a new collaboration with Open Ocean Robotics, as part of the Air-Sea Ocean Monitoring System (ASOMS) project partially funded by Canada's Ocean Supercluster. As part of this joint effort, ASL's Acoustic Zooplankton Fish Profiler (AZFP) has been integrated into Open Ocean Robotics' solar-powered surface vehicle, the DataXplorer, to unlock new possibilities in autonomous ocean monitoring.

The AZFP is a calibrated, scientific echosounder that is often deployed on moorings, providing a multifrequency time series lasting 12 months or longer. Combining ASL's AZFP with Open Ocean Robotics' innovative uncrewed DataXplorer platform demonstrates a more efficient, environmentally friendly, and safer approach to collecting oceanographic data in diverse and remote marine environments.

Related News

© Puntacana Foundation

Puntacana Foundation Launches Coral Restoration Farm in Dominican Republic

The Puntacana Foundation inaugurated the Marine Innovation Center (CIM), a new facility designed to promote research, environmental education…

(Credit: JDR Cable Systems)

JDR Nets Subsea Umbilicals Deal for Australian Gas Project

Amplitude Energy has awarded a contract to JDR Cable Systems to supply subsea control umbilicals for its East Coast Supply Project offshore Victoria…

A view on Palavas-les-Flots coastline with waves. © Lineup Ocean

Lineup Ocean’s SURFREEF Project in Palavas-les-Flots

The Mediterranean coastline faces significant ecological and economic challenges. The Gulf of Lion, which has been studied…

© GeoAcoustics

GeoAcoustics Chooses Celestial Tech as Bangladesh Channel Partner

GeoAcoustics Ltd has appointed Celestial Tech as its official Channel Partner in Bangladesh. The agreement will see Celestial…

MTR100: Profiling Subsea Leaders - Apply Today!

In its September/October 2026 edition, Marine Technology Reporter will publish the 21st Annual MTR100. The MTR100 is a report…

© mozgova / Adobe Stock

The Politics of a Subsea Data Cable Link to Antarctica

Antarctica is the only continent without a fiber-optic connection.The technology required to get one there is available,…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Future of Sonar Processing
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news