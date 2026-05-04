ASL Environmental Science, Open Ocean Robotics Collaborate on Autonomous Monitoring

ASL Environmental Sciences has announced a new collaboration with Open Ocean Robotics, as part of the Air-Sea Ocean Monitoring System (ASOMS) project partially funded by Canada's Ocean Supercluster. As part of this joint effort, ASL's Acoustic Zooplankton Fish Profiler (AZFP) has been integrated into Open Ocean Robotics' solar-powered surface vehicle, the DataXplorer, to unlock new possibilities in autonomous ocean monitoring.

The AZFP is a calibrated, scientific echosounder that is often deployed on moorings, providing a multifrequency time series lasting 12 months or longer. Combining ASL's AZFP with Open Ocean Robotics' innovative uncrewed DataXplorer platform demonstrates a more efficient, environmentally friendly, and safer approach to collecting oceanographic data in diverse and remote marine environments.