 
New Wave Media

May 28, 2026

TouchWind Installs Floating Wind Prototype in Dutch Waters

(Credit: TouchWind)

(Credit: TouchWind)

TouchWind has installed its floating wind turbine prototype at Fieldlab Green Economy Westvoorne in the Netherlands, moving the POWER project into the in-water testing phase.

The POWER project, short for ‘POsitive Wake Effects of turbines with tilted Rotors’, is studying how turbines with tilted rotors can deflect wakes and access higher-energy wind from upper air layers, with the aim of increasing wind farm power density.

The floating turbine is moored using steel and polyester lines connected to concrete deadweight anchors fitted with 3D-printed reefs developed by Coastruction to support marine ecology, according to the company.

According to TouchWind, its floating turbine concept differs from conventional three-bladed upwind wind turbines through the use of a tilting angled one-piece rotor design aimed at reducing capital and operating costs.

Load shackles integrated into the mooring lines will measure forces acting on the system during operation.

A floating meteorological mast installed at the site in April 2025 is also part of the test setup.

Installation activities were coordinated by TouchWind and Duc Marine, while Peinemann provided crane services to lift the turbine into the water. MARIN supported the mooring operation by monitoring load shackle data to ensure correct tensioning of the mooring lines.

The testing program will run throughout 2026 and collect operational data on turbine performance, platform behavior and mooring loads.

The project also includes onshore wake interaction studies using nine TouchWind turbines positioned near the fieldlab site.

The POWER project consortium includes TouchWind, MOL, TNO, MARIN, Nidec and We4Ce, and receives funding from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO).

Related News

© Shutterstock/CRP Subsea

CRP Subsea Secures Cable Protection Contract for Offshore Wind

CRP Subsea, an AIS company, has recently secured a substantial contract from Seaway7 involving supplying cable protection…

Recoverable Abandonment Frame (RAF) system rendering (Credit: Aquaterra Energy)

Aquaterra’s RAF System for UK CCS Project Enters Fabrication Phase

Aquaterra Energy has started fabrication of its first Recoverable Abandonment Frame (RAF) system for the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), a U.K.

(Credit: Boskalis)

Boskalis Orders High-Capacity CLV for Offshore Wind Market

Dutch offshore services provider Boskalis has decided to invest in a new high-capacity cable laying vessel (CLV) to support…

(Credit: Tecnalia)

Vicinay Marine, Tecnalia Develop Remote Offshore Mooring Corrosion Sensor

Vicinay Marine and Spanish applied research center Tecnalia have jointly developed a sensor designed to remotely monitor…

Fugro Quest vessel (Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Gets Survey Job on Scottish Offshore Wind Farm

Fugro has been awarded a major geotechnical survey contract by SSE for the Berwick Bank B offshore wind development in the…

(Credit: Strohm)

Baker Hughes, Strohm Partner On UltraDeepwater Flowlines and Risers

Baker Hughes and thermoplastic composite pipe manufacturer Strohm have signed an agreement to jointly develop a hybrid flexible…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Impact Subsea's ISS360 Series Redefines Compact Sonar
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news