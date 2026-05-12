Siemens Energy Delivers All 14 Transformers for UK-Germany Energy Link

Siemens Energy has completed delivery of 14 transformers for the NeuConnect subsea electricity interconnector linking the United Kingdom and Germany, marking another construction milestone for the $3.26 billion project.

NeuConnect, backed by investors including Meridiam, Allianz, Kansai Electric Power and TEPCO, will create a 725-km high-voltage direct current (HVDC) connection between the two countries with a transmission capacity of 1.4 GW.

The project said seven transformers have now been delivered to converter station sites in Germany and the U.K. respectively.

Each transformer weighs more than 200 tonnes and was transported from Siemens Energy’s factories in Nuremberg via barge and ship before being moved by road to the project sites.

NeuConnect said construction of converter station buildings in both countries has reached full height, while more than 300 km of subsea cabling has now been laid.

Main contractor Prysmian has laid more than 300 km of subsea cabling in total, with all cabling now in place in UK waters and works continuing in Dutch waters.

“The delivery of all 14 transformers was a huge task and completes another important milestone in this vital new energy link. With the construction of our onshore buildings reaching full height, and more than 300km of cabling now laid at sea, we are making good progress and remain firmly on track,” said Arnaud Grévoz, NeuConnect CEO.