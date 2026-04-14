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April 14, 2026

TGS Nets Offshore Wind Site Characterization Contract

Ramform Vanguard vessel (Credit: TGS)

Ramform Vanguard vessel (Credit: TGS)

Energy data and intelligence TGS has secured an offshore wind site characterization contract in Europe.

The Ramform Vanguard vessel is scheduled to begin data acquisition in the second half of July.

The contract has a duration of approximately 1.5 months, according to TGS.

"We are very pleased to have secured our third offshore wind site characterization contract for the European summer season this year. With additional tenders in the market, there is potential to extend this year’s campaign into the fourth quarter.

“Our Ultra High Resolution 3D streamer solution has a strong and proven track record within the offshore wind site characterization market,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

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