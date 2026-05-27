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May 27, 2026

CRP Subsea Secures Cable Protection Contract for Offshore Wind

© Shutterstock/CRP Subsea

© Shutterstock/CRP Subsea

CRP Subsea, an AIS company, has recently secured a substantial contract from Seaway7 involving supplying cable protection systems for ScottishPower Renewables East Anglia TWO wind project, located in the North Sea.

Under this agreement, CRP Subsea will deliver 142 NjordGuard cable protection systems (CPS) to protect each end of the inter array cables on the project’s wind turbines. These systems will protect the cables from over-bending, abrasion and fatigue during installation and throughout their operational life. Three NjordGuard CPS designs will be engineered to meet the specific installation requirements for both monopile and J-tube interface types.

The NjordGuard systems will be manufactured at CRP Subsea’s purpose-built manufacturing facility in the North West of England. This facility includes a semi-automated production line that increases production capacity. Project engineering works will commence immediately, with final delivery expected in February 2027.

East Anglia TWO is part of the wider East Anglia Hub, which includes East Anglia ONE North, East Anglia TWO, and East Anglia THREE. Located in the North Sea, East Anglia TWO lies 46 km off the coast of Lowestoft and 113 km from the Netherlands. It will feature up to 64 wind turbine generators (WTGs) across a 218 km² area, with a planned generating capacity of up to 960 MW.

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