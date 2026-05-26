KONGSBERG Showcases AUV Technology at CANSEC 2026
KONGSBERG will showcase its autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) technology at CANSEC 2026, taking place May 27–28 at the Cohere Centre in Ottawa. Visitors to booth 707 will have the opportunity to see the HUGIN Edge AUV on display and speak directly with KONGSBERG specialists about how this proven technology addresses real-world undersea mission requirements.
The HUGIN family of AUVs has accumulated an operational track record in defense, survey and scientific applications across the world’s most demanding maritime environments. The HUGIN Edge is designed for expeditionary operations, combining low-logistics deployment with the high-quality data performance that has made HUGIN a trusted name in subsurface autonomy.
Designed for mine countermeasures, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and seabed security missions, the HUGIN Edge delivers precision data to support faster, better-informed decision-making in complex operational scenarios.
Technology designed and built in Canada
The HUGIN on display is equipped with three advanced sensors engineered at KONGSBERG’s production facility in Vancouver, BC. The company has been developing underwater acoustic technology in the city for decades, leveraging local innovation and talent that contribute significantly to KONGSBERG’s global portfolio.
The sensors on display include:
- FL25: a forward-looking sonar enabling real-time navigation and obstacle detection for both crewed and uncrewed platforms.
- M3 Sonar HF: a high-frequency multibeam sonar delivering centimeter-level imaging and profiling over a 140° sector, suited to mine countermeasures and detailed seabed surveys.
- Flexview: a compact multibeam sonar built for small observation-class ROVs, providing high-resolution imagery for real-time situational awareness.