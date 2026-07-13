Underwater Technology Partnership to Pursue Mine Countermeasure Solutions for the Indian Navy

Spry Technocon Private Limited, an Indian deep-tech startup focused on maritime and underwater technologies, has announced a strategic partnership with Teledyne Marine, Klein Marine Systems, and VideoRay, an AV company, to jointly address emerging opportunities in advanced Unmanned Mine Countermeasure (MCM) Systems for the Indian Navy.

The collaboration brings together capabilities in underwater sensing, imaging and remotely operated systems with indigenous engineering, integration, and life-cycle support capabilities in India. The partnership aims to offer a comprehensive and modular Unmanned MCM Suite, supporting the Indian Navy’s future Mine Countermeasure Vessel (MCMV) and autonomous mine warfare requirements.

The proposed solution will integrate advanced technologies including:

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles and Mine detection, classification and identification capabilities from Teledyne Marine;

High-resolution side-scan sonar and seabed mapping systems from Klein Marine Systems;

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) and Expeditionary Mine Counter Measures capabilities from VideoRay, an AV company;

Mission planning, data processing and operator support systems;

System integration, testing, indigenous manufacturing and through-life support capabilities led by Spry Technocon in India.

The strategic partnership is aligned with the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives and seeks to establish a sustainable ecosystem for next-generation mine warfare technologies in the country.