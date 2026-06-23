Phoenix International Holdings, Inc. announced the successful completion of an emergency underwater repair operation on a foreign-flagged bulk carrier that had run aground in the Gulf of America.

In early April, Phoenix mobilized a team of commercial divers to Pascagoula, Mississippi, to assess and repair damage to the vessel's hull. Upon arrival, the team conducted a detailed underwater inspection to evaluate the extent of the damage and develop an effective repair plan.

The inspection identified multiple fractures on the vessel's starboard forward hull. Working underwater, Phoenix divers performed repairs designed to prevent further damage and restore the vessel's structural integrity following class approved procedures. Throughout the operation, the team utilized underwater video systems and continuous communication with surface personnel to ensure the highest standards of safety and efficiency.

Following the completion of repairs, the damaged areas were sealed and protected from the marine environment. A final inspection confirmed the successful completion of the work, allowing the project to conclude safely and on schedule.