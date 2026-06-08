KONGSBERG, DRASS Partner for Underwater Solutions

A partnership between KONGSBERG and DRASS will support the exchange of technologies, systems, payloads, and operational architectures, combining the companies’ complementary industrial strengths, technical expertise, and operational experience to develop advanced underwater solutions.

“Our goal is to develop highly capable, scalable, and interoperable underwater systems that meet changing operational and defense needs. This includes unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), maritime intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) solutions, and manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T),” says Espen Henriksen, Senior Vice President Uncrewed Platforms at KONGSBERG.

“These jointly developed solutions will create an integration bridge between DRASS’s compact submarines and manned underwater systems, and KONGSBERG’s unmanned surface vehicles and conventional UUVs," CEO Sergio Cappelletti at DRASS stated. "By leveraging our respective expertise—particularly through the joint development of KONGSBERG and DRASS unmanned vehicles —we can advance interoperable underwater platforms and accelerate progress in this emerging field."