 
New Wave Media

June 8, 2026

KONGSBERG, DRASS Partner for Underwater Solutions

Espen Henriksen, SVP Uncrewed Platforms KONGSBERG, and Drass CEO Sergio Cappelletti formalise the agreement with a handshake flanked by Sigurd Aksnes Fjerdingen (left), VP Products, Uncrewed Platforms at KONGSBERG, and Marco Bellomo, Technical Director at DRASS. © KONGSBERG

Espen Henriksen, SVP Uncrewed Platforms KONGSBERG, and Drass CEO Sergio Cappelletti formalise the agreement with a handshake flanked by Sigurd Aksnes Fjerdingen (left), VP Products, Uncrewed Platforms at KONGSBERG, and Marco Bellomo, Technical Director at DRASS. © KONGSBERG

A partnership between KONGSBERG and DRASS will support the exchange of technologies, systems, payloads, and operational architectures, combining the companies’ complementary industrial strengths, technical expertise, and operational experience to develop advanced underwater solutions.

“Our goal is to develop highly capable, scalable, and interoperable underwater systems that meet changing operational and defense needs. This includes unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), maritime intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) solutions, and manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T),” says Espen Henriksen, Senior Vice President Uncrewed Platforms at KONGSBERG.

“These jointly developed solutions will create an integration bridge between DRASS’s compact submarines and manned underwater systems, and KONGSBERG’s unmanned surface vehicles and conventional UUVs," CEO Sergio Cappelletti at DRASS stated. "By leveraging our respective expertise—particularly through the joint development of KONGSBERG and DRASS unmanned vehicles —we can advance interoperable underwater platforms and accelerate progress in this emerging field."

Related News

© Cellula Robotics

Cellula Robotics, DRDC Advance Long-Endurance AUV Development Through Sustained

Cellula Robotics Ltd. and Defence Research and Development Canada / Recherche et Développement pour la Défense Canada (DRDC/RDDC)…

Source: HII

U.S. Navy Selects HII USV to Advance to At-Sea Testing

The U.S. Navy has selected HII’s ROMULUS unmanned surface vessel to advance to the at-sea testing phase of the Medium Unmanned…

Illustration of coastal hydrographic vessel (Credit: Navantia)

ABB to Power Spanish Navy’s New Hydrographic Vessels

ABB has secured a contract from Spanish shipbuilder Navantia to supply power distribution and propulsion systems for two…

Credit: NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2017 Laulima O Ka Moana

Plan for More Deep Seafloor Observations Might Find Something “Weird”

Only 0.001% of the deep seafloor has been visually observed despite covering more than half of the planet’s surface.On April 1…

Featured Companies

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Future of Sonar Processing
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Purser

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news