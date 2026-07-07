 
New Wave Media

July 7, 2026

Jaia Robotics Expands Team to Meet Company Growth

© Jaia Robotics

© Jaia Robotics

Jaia Robotics, a provider of micro-sized aquatic drones, has expanded its team in the areas of Operations, Product Development, Project Management, Customer Success, and Business Development .

The most recent hires include:

  • Alex Lam - Robotics Engineer
  • Ben Gulezian - Robotics Engineer
  • Christian Moffitt - Field Engineer
  • Erica Emhof - Senior Project Manager
  • Frances Dolan - Procurement & Logistics
  • Jack Kolman - Robotics Engineer
  • Jason Hatch - Marine Operations Manager
  • Jeanne Glendenning - Head of Supply & Logistics
  • John Reine - Electrical Engineering Manager
  • Stephan Vaast - Mechanical Engineering Manager
  • Stephanie Paquette - BD & Business Operations Manager

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