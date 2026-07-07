Jaia Robotics Expands Team to Meet Company Growth

Jaia Robotics, a provider of micro-sized aquatic drones, has expanded its team in the areas of Operations, Product Development, Project Management, Customer Success, and Business Development .

Pharos Offshore Group has completed a major trenching contract, awarded by Next Geosolutions for the Saipem Bouri Gas Utilisation…

Dredging, like all sectors of the maritime industry, is experiencing rapid evolution, accelerated by increased demand and diverse challenges.

Deck machinery, such as winches, launch and recovery systems, and cranes, can transform almost any vessel into a floating laboratory…

On June 25, solo sailor, explorer, researcher, and founder of the nonprofit Ocean Research Project, Matt Rutherford, will depart from Aasiaat…

The marine technology community will converge in California’s Monterey Bay Sept. 21–24, 2026, at the Monterey Conference Center.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) identified multiple unmanned maritime system (UMS) operations occurring within and near major…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Yacht Signs At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Massa Products Corporation Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Teledyne Marine The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research