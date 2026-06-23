 
New Wave Media

June 23, 2026

Hydromea, FAU Receive AUKUS Grant

© Hydromea/FAU

© Hydromea/FAU

Hydromea SA and Florida Atlantic University (FAU) won a $1 million award granted through the AUKUS Maritime Innovation Challenge. 

The trilateral defense initiative, backed by the United States Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), Australia's Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator (ASCA), and the United Kingdom's Defense and Security Accelerator (DASA), is funding the joint team to develop a next-generation underwater communication and networking system capable of operating in contested and congested environments.

The project was selected from a highly competitive international pool of proposals from universities, research institutions, and industry across the US, UK, and Australia.

Despite hosting the world's most critical infrastructure, like subsea energy pipelines, transcontinental data cables, and defense sensor networks, the ocean remains strikingly data-poor. Real-time wireless data exchange at depth is practically impossible with conventional technologies: radio waves and GPS do not penetrate seawater, and acoustic systems offer severely limited bandwidth. Vast volumes of sensor data sit stranded on the seabed, inaccessible unless a vessel physically retrieves them.

The joint FAU-Hydromea platform integrates two complementary technologies: long-range acoustic links for resilient wide-area command and control, and Hydromea's high-speed LUMA FSO optical modems for rapid, high-bandwidth data harvesting. This hybrid architecture resolves the fundamental trade-off that has constrained underwater operations for decades—the choice between range and throughput.

Hydromea's LUMA platform transmits at up to 10 Mbps, is pressure-certified to 12,000 meters depth, and delivers approximately 1,000× greater speed and 1,500× greater energy efficiency than acoustic alternatives. Its inherently low probability of intercept (LPI) profile makes it uniquely suited for covert, stealth data exchange in tactical underwater environments.

Testing will move from controlled lab environments in Switzerland and Florida to advanced field demonstrations off the coast of Australia, involving autonomous surface vessels, underwater vehicles, and stationary seabed systems. The project is estimated to be delivered in less than a year.

The same hybrid architecture applicable to defense—persistent covert surveillance, anti-submarine warfare sensor nets, seabed domain awareness—applies equally to offshore energy monitoring, environmental science, and networked autonomous vehicle swarms. Together, acoustic and optical technologies open an entirely new category: subsea wireless broadband infrastructure, the ocean equivalent of the networks that transformed situational awareness above the waterline.

Related News

CCGS Amundsen. Credit: Amundsen Science

Breaking the Ice on Arctic Research

Deck machinery, such as winches, launch and recovery systems, and cranes, can transform almost any vessel into a floating laboratory…

Coral bleaching was found to be followed by an unprecedented outbreak of black band disease, killing Goniopora corals. (Image courtesy of Maria Byrne / University of Sydney)

Coral Reef Rescue Underway

Researchers and rangers have deployed the first batch of aquaculture-reared young corals on to the Great Barrier Reef. It…

Robert Vasiluth. Credit: Robert Vasiluth.

Planting the Seeds of Inspiration: Eelgrass Restoration

When Robert Vasiluth was a child, his Uncle Gill would always encourage him to make a difference in the world while they played checkers…

U.S. Naval Oceanographic Office conducts a hydrographic survey by launching an unmanned surface vessel, supported by a Bahrain Coast Guard escort, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Credit: Official U.S. Navy photo

A Double-Sided Trident: Dual-Use Environmental Data Underpins Subsea Defense

On December 15, 2016, the USNS Bowditch, a Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey vessel, was operating approximately 50 nautical…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Acquires Apparition to Boost Seismic Imaging Tech Portfolio

TGS has acquired Apparition Geoservices, securing exclusive access to the company's proprietary simultaneous source acquisition…

An artist’s illustration showing a floating production system with mooring spread (Credit: Sonardyne)

Sonardyne, AMOG Join Forces on Subsea Asset Integrity Services

Sonardyne and engineering consultancy AMOG have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly offer subsea asset monitoring…

Featured Companies

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

DORI: Just Keep Swimming
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Casual Vessel Master

● GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE, HIGHWAY AND TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT ● Larkspur, CA, United States

Purser

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news